Frank Sarris Public Library is located at 35 N. Jefferson Ave. Our entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
We are open for in-person services but please remember:
Our dropbox for returned items has moved. It is now located on Murdock Street.
Patrons can browse our adult, children and young adult collections on the first floor. Patrons can also use our computers as well as copy and fax documents. Please visit our website for our prices regarding services like printing and faxing.
Computers and study rooms are first-come, first serve. Computers are limited to one hour per patron. Study rooms are limited to two hours per patron, and occupancy, at this time, is one person/room. We ask that all patrons please be mindful of others when using either a computer or a study room.
These changes will remain in effect until further notice. Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Save the date!
Allegheny Land Trust Environmental Program: This free program, run by Julie Travaglini of Allegheny Land Trust, will focus on environmental topics. April’s presentation is on native plants. First floor, Athena Sarris Programming Room. April 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Summer Quest Camp Registration: Summer Quest Camp runs from July 11 to Aug. 12. This camp is open to children in grades K-4 (children must have finished kindergarten, first, second, third or fourth grade). As a reminder, enrollment is limited for each week due to space and staff. The cost is $15 per child per week. The registration period will be announced on our website and Frank Sarris Public Library Facebook page.
Upcoming Frank Sarris Public Library Programs
Adult Programming
FSPL Book Club: The April book will be “E.R. Nurses” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. First floor, Athena Sarris Programming Room. April 13, 1 p.m.
FSPL Book Club: The May book will be “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. First floor, Athena Sarris Programming Room. May 11, 1 p.m.
FSPL Book Club: The June book will be “Family Reunion” by Nancy Thayer. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. First floor, Athena Sarris Programming Room. June 8, 1 p.m.
Children’s Programming
Monday
Family Story Time: Families will enjoy songs, stories, and crafts together. All ages. Monday, 10:15 a.m.
Wiggles & Giggles: This program focuses on movement while introducing new vocabulary. Children also develop their gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills during each session. Ages 2-5. Monday, 11 a.m.
Tuesday
Toddler Tales: Toddlers will engage in songs, stories and activities in a fun, educational environment. Ages 18 months-3 years old. Tuesday, 10:15 a.m.
More than a Story: Children will enjoy songs, a story and a craft or activity that emphasizes basic learning skills. Ages 3-5. Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Wednesday
Little Picassos: Inspire your children’s imagination and self-expression with hands-on art activities. Every week there is a new make and take creation. Ages 2-5. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
STEM & Stories: Children listen to stories and tinker with projects that inspire their scientific minds. Ages 3-5. Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Family Story Time: Families will enjoy songs, stories and crafts together. All ages. Wednesday, 11:45 a.m.
Teen Programming
FSPL Chess Club: “Check” out this club, back by popular request. Sponsored by the FSPL Teen Advisory Board, this club meets monthly, every second Tuesday. All ages and talent levels are welcome. Register by calling the library at 724-745-1308, option #1. First floor. March 12 and May 10, 5-6 p.m.
Teen Advisory Board: The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit members of the community. Students in grades 7-12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about TAB may be directed to Dana Bell at {a class=”editor-rtfLink” href=”mailto:dbell@franksarrislibrary.org” target=”_blank”}dbell@franksarrislibrary.org{/a}. April 4 and May 2, 6-7 p.m. at Frank Sarris Public Library.
#FSPLonline Schedule - Find us on YouTube FSPLonline
Fridays at 8 p.m. (This is a weekly online event.)
Bedtime Stories: A virtual storytime for all! Snuggle up with your little ones as we sing songs, learn lullabies and listen to stories that focus on the bedtime ritual. Ages: 1-5.
Online resources
Hoopla
Hoopla is a one-stop-shop for your streaming digital media needs. Collections included in this platform are comics, music, television series, movies, audiobooks and eBooks in all genres and age groups. All checked items automatically return themselves, so there are no late fees. Ask our circulation desk staff or locate Hoopla under Resources at franksarrislibrary.org.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing education courses anywhere, anytime, through a WIFi connection. To get started, new users are asked to enter their library barcode number. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
LibraryPass ComicPlus
With LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus, you have access to more than 20,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga – including popular titles like “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Bee and Puppycat,” “Big Nate,” “My Little Pony,” “Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” “Stranger Things,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and hundreds more. Titles are available for kids (ages 5+) through adults (ages 18+). Every title is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for offline reading – no waiting on holds lists, no wasting data! All you need is your library card. Find LibraryPass under “Resources” at franksarrislibrary.org.
Libby eBooks and now magazines!
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using Libby and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7!
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.