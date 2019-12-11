Since it was launched in 1983, 2,000 Turkeys has become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Washington County.
The late Byron Smialek and Wayne Armstrong began the 2,000 Turkeys campaign as a seasonal food campaign for the unemployed in Washington County.
The pair, with the help of Grace Hopwood and WJPA Radio personality Pete Povich, distributed turkeys to families in need so they could enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.
The event has grown in popularity and has evolved into a tradition for the Washington County families, schools, businesses and organizations who donate to the annual campaign that enables the Greater Washington County Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving dinners for area families who meet the eligibility requirements established by the Food Bank.
The campaign kicks off the first Thursday in October and runs through the end of November, and every $15 raised provides a Thanksgiving dinner for a family of four.
The 2,000 Turkeys campaign aims to raise $100,000 each year, and through the generosity of the Washington County community, the event annually meets its goal.
To say the annual drive surpassed its goal would be an understatement. The 2019 campaign raised more than $110,000.
The goal was surpassed when DeFY Security in Canonsburg presented a $5,000 donation and Kang’s Black Belt Academy and Liberty Pole Spirits of Washington provided $2,000 donations. Family Dollar stores and Washington Elks Lodge also chipped in sizable contributions.
Those donations are among the thousands, big and small, that poured in over the last month-and-a-half to make sure every Washington County family in need had a Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
2,000 Turkeys embodies the spirit of the holiday season, and the thousands of checks that are mailed in, the creative fundraisers held by schools and businesses, and the generous, large donations provided by Washington County companies makes it possible for our Washington County neighbors in need to celebrate Thanksgiving.
2,000 Turkeys is the single largest fundraiser for the Food Bank. The 2,000 Turkeys board – Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome, Pete Povich, Laural Ziemba of Range Resources and Karen Mansfield of the Observer-Reporter – thank Washington County residents and businesses who continue to make the event a success.
“The efforts of so many people could not have been accomplished if it wasn’t for the generosity of the people and businesses of Washington County that enabled those in need to have a Thanksgiving dinner,” said Rhome.
And, here’s more good news: DeFY Security CEO Justin Domachowski announced the company is pledging $25,000 for the 2,000 Turkeys campaign in 2020, giving the nonprofit a head start on making Thanksgiving possible for local families. Thank you.