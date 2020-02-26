During the winter months, when very little sunshine is visible, lots of work is being done behind the scenes to make this upcoming summer season enjoyable for all.
NEW VFW POST 191 PAVILION
The new pavilion will be breaking ground this spring and will be located by the Velma Jefferies Playground. We have decided to name it the VFW POST 191 pavilion in honor of the members who have always supported the park. Without their help over the years, our park would not have thrived, and we are grateful for their support.
PICKLEBALL
The second annual youth pickleball tournament will be June 6, with the rain date June 7. Several divisions will be competing. Entry must be submitted by May 2, 2020. Please see the FLYER for more information or contact canonsburg.pickleball@gmail.com or mail to:
Tournament Director
Doug McKenery
505 Bluﬀ St. Canonsburg PA 15317
NIGHT AT THE RACES
APRIL 18, 2020
The Canonsburg Friends of the Park will hold their first Night at the Races (NATR) to raise funds for matching grant applications. We have been successful in our past efforts to secure funding for projects such as the basketball court and the new VFW Pavilion currently under construction. Our group has seen that raising funds through volunteer efforts gives us an edge when applying to charitable foundations for matching funds and, in some cases, is required. To continue this funding effort, we need the community’s help in joining us for an inexpensive, fun-filled evening. In the past, the Park Board has been successful in organizing these events, and many people will bring their own table. This year there will be a cash bar, and it will be catered. There will be a 50/50 and a basket/Chinese auction. If you can help in donating baskets, gift cards, or wish to sponsor a horse, tickets, program ad, etc. please contact Rob 724-745-5310 or Terri at 724-746-7333. If you wish to volunteer the night of the event or work behind the scenes before, please don’t hesitate to reach out! We are always looking for like-minded individuals to join in enhancing our Town Park. Please see the FLYER for more information.
BENCH AND PICNIC TABLE PROGRAMS
In anticipation of the new VFW Pavilion, Friends of the Park is holding a picnic table campaign and hopes to provide 12 tables toward this project. If interested, please see FLYER attached.
TOWN PARK POOL
The pool house has been maintained over the winter months and will open this season as usual. That being said, Canonsburg Counsel has voted on building a new pool house on the original foundation, only slightly smaller in size. The new building will cost approximately $600,000 and has been under serious consideration for the past several years.
The new slide has been installed, and the old, larger slide is in the process of being secured and reinforced. You may notice Public Works in the pool area more and more as we get closer to Memorial Day, removing leaves, checking pipes and other considerations with such an old structure. They do such an excellent job all through the year, and behind the scenes, we are very fortunate to have such a great group working so hard for our community.
The pool will be opening on Memorial Day as usual unless any unforeseen issues arise with winter freezing issues. If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard, please contact Adam Manion at maniona@cmsd.k12.pa.us as several lifeguard and cleaning positions will be available this upcoming season.
The price of the daily admission and pool passes will remain the same (without increase) so that our community families can enjoy this fantastic activity. The cost of party packages, however, has increased by $25. Reservations can be made in person once the pool opens.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
Check Facebook or the Borough website for upcoming news and details. We look forward to a great Summer Concert Season, and we are planning an exciting lineup!
PARK BOARD WELCOMES NEW MEMBER
Steve Lucas has decided to join the board and has been appointed and approved to take the open position. We welcome his fresh ideas and views. If you are interested in helping or volunteering on special projects to enhance the park, please contact the borough building for more information.
SOFTBALL
The fields are getting ready for play as spring is right around the corner, and with it comes registration for girls softball. Many new enhancements have been added to these fields, and the number of youth playing is increasing every year. This season the group has installed state of the art batting cages – they are something to see – come on up and check it out! Look for registration forms soon,
PARK TREES
Unfortunately, with the age of our park comes the maintenance of removing trees and stumps. This is a project for us every year and can be quite costly, depending on the number and age of the trees that need attention. If you have any interest or ability in working on the addition of trees to our park, please let us know.
WATERFALL
There is a natural spring waterfall located in the middle of the Park below the pickleball courts. The site had been vandalized and hence abandoned since its first implementation approximately 20 years ago. The general concept of architecture is being designed, and bids are being gathered to recreate this beautiful natural water feature. It was initially named Louga Falls, as Lou Gadani was instrumental in its first creation. The new renovation of this area will be constructed with boulders and landscaped with flowers when complete. It will not be too deep for safety reasons, but it will be a beautiful enhancement to our park. If you would like to help with this project, please contact Lou at 724-724-7968.
We are always looking for volunteers on the Park Board and Friends of the Park. Please let us know if you would be interested in volunteering.
For more information on any of the above, please contact Terri J Startare at startare1@verizon.net or 724-746-7333.