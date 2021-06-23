Summer is upon us and in full swing at the Canonsburg Town Park. The pool is open and having record day admissions, pickleball is in full swing, the new VFW Pavilion is already being rented, and our brand new comfort station has been installed and is available for use! The park has been bustling with community residents. Adults, children and pets have been seen in all areas. Being outside has been our best friend during this unbelievable worldwide pandemic, and we are so glad to have and maintain such a beautiful venue.
Pool opened Memorial Day weekend
That’s right folks, as planned, the pool opened for the season on the traditional Memorial day weekend with a new, beautifully renovated fountain. They have had some record days already in June since school is out and attendance is up. There are still some minor changes due to COVID-19, but things are in full swing for the most part.
Credit Cards: WiFi-based devices for credit cards are being used this season at the pool. We have had a lot of requests for this convenience, and we are glad to offer this service. The price of admission is $7.
The pool will again have swim lessons this year! Pricing, dates, and times will be announced, so please check the Town Park Facebook page for details.
The driveway at the pool is on the 2021 Borough street paving list, and two new diving boards have been ordered with money from the grant the Park Board received.
The East End Playground and the skate park each received two new picnic tables for the upcoming season.
Free concerts in the park and movie nights
The Friends are planning at least three concerts this summer; one in July, one in August, and one on Labor Day weekend. Bands are being booked, and we are expecting a great turnout this year!
New activities are in the air – outside air, that is! Our very first movie night got rained out on June 10 but was a success on June 11. The feature was Mighty Ducks, and many families joined us for the event. Our next movie will be on July 2, and we will be showing Independence Day, which is rated PG-13. Check our website for more details and contingencies due to weather. The movie starts at dusk but be sure to get there a little early to get your spot and play some trivia.
Please remember to social distance to keep everyone safe. Again, please check the website for updates for times and COVID-19 guidelines at www.friendsofthepark1923.com Comfort station
The new comfort station building has been installed and is open for business. New changing tables are on their way, delayed due to COVID-19, and will be installed as soon as they arrive. Our original completion date was in June, and we are excited that this project remained on time for all the park’s activities. The building houses two family restrooms, each eventually with a baby changing station, located near the Velma Jeffreys playground. Rentals are still available for the new VFW Pavilion at a low introductory price of $75. It features a stainless steel buffet table with a storage area, capacity for 50-60, adjacent to a playground, electrical outlets, a new grill and plenty of parking.
New VFW Post 191 pavilion
The new pavilion is complete and has already been rented at a discounted price of $75. People are “event” renting them during the week for meetings, so if you have an event such as a birthday party, anniversary, graduation etc., make sure to make your reservation. Outside meeting places are in short supply, and the park makes a great venue. A new large grill was purchased and will be ready for use this summer, compliments of The Friends of the Park.
The dedication was appropriately on Veterans Day last year. While the location was challenging, as it required major excavation, water, and electrical line movements, we feel it is by far the best place to add comfort and convenience to the park’s front entrance, by the Velma Jefferys Playground. The decision to name it the VFW Post 191 pavilion in honor of the members who have always supported the park was an easy choice to make. Without their help over the years, our park would not have thrived, and we are grateful for their support.
The much-requested drinking fountain is up and running, though not without some startup issues. However, public works could take care of them soon as the temperature was stable. Please stop by on a walk with your dog or a visit to the playground! Make sure you check out the doggy fountain, although mine just looked at me like I was a crazy human.
Paver campaign
Friends of the Park is running two new fundraisers. Our last picnic table fundraiser sold out! Thanks to the members of the community that contributed. We believe this will get a ton of use at the entrance to Town Park, especially since it is next to the playground.
Leave a lasting memory and help Town Park add some finishing touches at the same time. We are offering two sizes, 4x8 for family names and/or business or company names, and 8x8 for the pet pavers. The pet pavers will go around the newly installed fountain at the VFW Post 1914 pavilion. We have already had an overwhelming response, so please see our flyer for details. The family/company bricks will be used for the newly created meditation area.
New meditation area
Local artist Jim Sulkowski generously created an artistic rendering of the Friends of the Park family paver project. The project will provide an area near the new VFW Post 191 pavilion to relax and meditate.
Visit friendsofthepark1923.com to purchase an engraved paver for either project.
Earth Day clean-up
The Park Board coordinated this event with assistance from public works and Friends of the Park. We also got a hand from the C-M Football Team and several individuals who wanted to pitch in. Thank you to all who joined May 15 at Canonsburg Town Park Cleanup Day. It was a fun and active way to give back to the community! All supplies were donated, including the donuts! More opportunities to help will follow on the Canonsburg Park and Recreation site.
Pickleball
The Canonsburg Pickleball Club will host the third annual Friends of Canonsburg Town Park Youth Tournament on July 17. We were excited to offer this opportunity to middle and high school players. The tournament is free and limited to eight teams in each division.
The pickleball courts have become very crowded as the popularity of the sport continues to grow. Once the yellow stage of the pandemic was declared last year, the courts were permitted to be open. Pickleball provided some much-needed normalcy to our residents, as well as those from other areas. In following the CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks were required while waiting to play. As restrictions lift, we will post new guidelines. The original Canonsburg Pickleball Club, unfortunately, has maxed out at 100. The requests for membership have affected club playing time. However, the courts are available for 72 hours of open play and 17 hours for club play. This gives the residents of Canonsburg and surrounding communities plenty of time to enjoy pickleball at Town Park.
The courts have also seen an increase in younger players. The free Pickleball Clinic and Youth Day sponsored by the Canonsburg Pickleball Club and Friends of Canonsburg Park was an excellent opportunity for the younger players. The participants received seven weeks of instruction and competitive play. Youth Day participants also received a club shirt.
Park trees
Unfortunately, with the age of our park comes the maintenance of removing trees and stumps. This is a project for us every year and can be pretty costly depending on the number and age of the trees that need attention. If you have any interest or ability in working on the addition of trees to our park, please let us know.
In the middle of April, the FITZ Group helped us clean up different areas in the park. This is an excellent program that allows people to get a work release and the park to get a little help as well.
Waterfall
There is a natural spring waterfall located in the middle of the park below the Pickle Ball Courts. The site has been cleaned and plans are underway to make this a beautiful water feature in our park.
Lots of other road work and drainage alterations have been made to the area. Since its first implementation approximately 20 years ago, groups have been trying to figure out the best way to make this a beautiful yet safe place for residents to enjoy. The general concept of architecture is being designed, and bids are being gathered to recreate this outstanding natural water feature. It was initially named Louga Falls, as Lou Gadani was instrumental in its first creation. The new renovation of this area will be constructed with boulders and landscaped with flowers when completed. It will not be too deep for safety reasons, but it will be a beautiful enhancement to our park. If you would like to help with this project, please contact Lou at 724-724-7968.
Essential fun
Canonsburg Town Park proved to be essential to the residents during the pandemic this year. The 52 acres in the center of Canonsburg was a great asset to the community. Town Park provided young and old the opportunity to enjoy some quality time in the outdoors. The pathways, although in desperate need of repair, provided adequate opportunities for a leisurely walk. According to the National Recreation and Park Association, exercising in parks is essential to maintaining mental and physical health. Everyone worked together to ensure the park remained open.
Throughout the generations, families of Canonsburg and surrounding communities have enjoyed our Town Park. Residents have created everlasting memories and celebratory events such as birthday parties, graduation parties, family reunions, and even the occasional wedding. In attracting new families to Canonsburg, we must consider parks and schools as priorities for those searching for homes. Parks enhance property value, attract new home buyers and provide economic benefits, not to mention physical and mental health benefits. Unfortunately, funding is difficult due to other budgetary constraints, but the Friends of the Park is continuously looking for grants and other private funding sources.
Unfortunately, revitalization requires revenue. Canonsburg Town Park’s future is in the hands of the Borough of Canonsburg, the Park and Recreation Board and the nonprofit Friends of Canonsburg Town Park. Together, we are determined to improve and maintain the park. The VFW Post 191 pavilion near the Velma Jeffreys Playground is a beautiful example of collaboration to upgrade the park.
Simply put, parks are good medicine. Stay safe – go outside and play!
We are always looking for volunteers on the Park Board and Friends of the Park. Please let us know If you would be interested in volunteering.
For more information on any of the above, call Terri J Startare at 724-746-7333 or email startare1@verizon.net.