This summer has us all back into full swing at the Canonsburg Town Park.
The pool is open and having record day admissions, many folks traveling from other areas such as Washington, McMurray and even further.
Pickleball is in full swing, the new VFW Pavilion is already being rented, and Town Park’s brand new comfort station has been installed and is available for use!
The park has been bustling with community residents. Adults, children and pets have been seen in all areas. Being outside again has people interacting again, and we are so glad to have and maintain such a beautiful area in which to congregate!
The pool house
This historic building is getting a little facelift. The wings on either side of the pool house have been removed, and the exterior has been repaired and painted. The bathhouse rooms are in the process of being painted, with talks of more to come for this park centerpiece. The driveway at the pool is on the 2021 borough street paving list, and two new diving boards have been ordered. The east end playground and the skate park each received two new picnic tables for the 2021 season.
Free concerts in the park
The Friends are planning to have two more concerts this season: Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. The Tom Terling Band will play at the park’s amphitheater, and on Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Antoinette Manganas will be performing. Please note the earlier time for our last concert. Of course, this is weather permitting, but we look forward to a beautiful end to our concert series this summer.
Please remember to social distance to keep everyone safe. Again, please check the website for updates for times and COVID-19 guidelines: friendsofthepark1923.com
Annual bonfire
The bonfire is on! Look for further information as to date and time. Due to COVID-19, it was canceled last year, unfortunately. There will be a free DJ in the early part of the event and a movie at dusk.
Look for details on the Canonsburg Park and Recreation Facebook page, or visit us at friendsofthepark1923.com for more information.
Comfort station
The new comfort station building has been installed and is being used quite a bit by our community residents. New changing tables have been installed and have been a welcome addition to this area of the park, located near the Velma Jeffreys playground.
New VFW Post 191 pavilion
The new pavilion has been steadily rented out, and we are so proud to have been a part of this newly enhanced location. Outside meeting places are in short supply, and the park makes a great venue. The new large charcoal grill was purchased and used quite a bit this summer, compliments of The Friends of the Park. Rentals have been steadily increasing, and next year this pavilion will be at full price.
Paver campaign
Many residents and businesses joined us in leaving a lasting memory and, in the process, helped Town Park add some finishing touches at the same time! While the campaign is closed (not only reached but surpassed our goal), it was enough to cover the cost of the installation and materials and provide some much need funds for landscaping once the area’s new installations have had time to settle. The pet pavers will go around the newly installed fountain at the VFW 1914 Pavilion, and the family/business pavers will create a meditation area nearby as well. The addition of a magnolia tree is also going to be incorporated into the area.
We kindly ask that patrons not park on the grass or the hillside, and please go slow and be cautious when entering and leaving the Velma Jeffreys area of the park. This is where our smallest residents hang out, and their safety is very important to us all.
New meditation area
Local artist Jim Sulkowski generously created an artistic rendering of the Friends of the Park family paver project. The project will provide an area for residents to relax and meditate near the new VFW Pavilion.
Pickleball
The Canonsburg Pickleball Youth Tournament sponsored by the club and Friends of Canonsburg Town Park was a huge success. The third annual tournament was open to middle and high school students. Although the level of play varied due to experience, the players enjoyed the opportunity to compete. Congratulations to all medal winners and participants.
Park trees
Unfortunately, with the age of our park comes the maintenance of removing trees and stumps. This is a project for us every year and can be pretty costly depending on the number and age of the trees that need attention. If you have any interest in working on adding trees to our park, please let us know.
Waterfall
There is a natural spring waterfall located in the middle of the park below the pickleball courts. The site has been cleaned up, and plans are being looked at to make this a beautiful water feature.
Lots of other road work and drainage alterations have been made to the area. Since its first implementation approximately 20 years ago, groups have been trying to figure out the best way to make this a beautiful yet safe area for residents to enjoy. The general architecture concept is being designed, and bids are being gathered to recreate this fantastic natural water feature. The new renovation of this area will be constructed with boulders and landscaped with flowers when completed. If you would like to help with this project, please contact the borough for Park Board information or visit the Facebook page.
We are always looking for volunteers on the Park Board and Friends of the Park. Please let us know If you would be interested in volunteering.
Parks are good medicine. Stay safe – go outside and play!
For more information on any of the above, call Terri J Startare, president of Friends of the Park, at 724-746-7333 or email startare1@verizon.net.
Or visit friendsofthepark1923.com for more information.