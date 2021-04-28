Spring is here, and our Town Park is flourishing with new blooms, activity, and projects. While we have had extremely unusual warm and cold swings, the park has been bustling with community residents. Children and pets have been seen in abundance, and it warms the heart to see all the activity, even before the weather truly turned. Being outside has been our best friend during this unbelievable worldwide pandemic, and we are so glad to have and maintain such a beautiful outlet. The park has been getting ready for a great season behind the scenes, so keep your eyes open for new amenities for 2021.
POOL TO OPEN MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
That’s right, folks. The pool will open for the season on the traditional Memorial Day weekend with a new, beautifully renovated fountain. There are some changes due to COVID-19; the concession stand will be grab and go food for the 2021 season, and there will be no use of fryers and no foods that require cooking.
Hopefully, next year we can resume traditional offerings.
Guidelines will be set and distributed for pool operation before opening day regarding masks, social distancing, capacity, etc.
The Park Board’s Facebook page will have more details.
WiFi-based devices for credit cards will be used this season at the pool. We have had a lot of requests for this convenience, and we are glad to be able to offer this service.
The pool will again have swim lessons this year! Pricing, dates, and times will be announced once the pool opens full time (after school is out).
Unfortunately, we will not be able to use lounge chairs this season due to the cleaning requirements. The Adirondack chairs for pool seating will still be available on a first-come basis. Please feel free to bring your own chairs.
The driveway at the pool is on the 2021 borough street paving list, and two new diving boards have been ordered with money from the grant the Park Board received.
The East End Playground and the Skate Park each received two new picnic tables for the upcoming season.
FREE CONCERTS IN THE PARK MOVIE NIGHT
The Friends are planning at least three concerts this summer: one in July, one in August, and one on Labor Day weekend. Bands are being booked, and we are expecting a great turnout this year!
New activities are in the air – outside air, that is – as we are planning at least one movie night in the park on June 10. The start time is to be determined.
Social distancing and masks are still in place at this time. Please check the website for updates for times and COVID-19 guidelines.
COMFORT STATION
The installation of a comfort station building is proceeding with a completion date in June; the building will house two restrooms, each with a baby changing station, to be installed at the Velma Jefferies playground. Rentals are still available for the new VFW Pavilion at a low introductory price of $75, featuring a stainless steel buffet table with storage area, capacity for 50-60, adjacent to a playground, electrical outlets, a new grill and plenty of parking.
SOFTBALL
Updates from the Canon Mac Youth Girls Softball Association.
Field opening day was held on March 27. Approximately 40 volunteers helped get everything ready for the Spring season. Notable tasks accomplished included removing four fence sections behind 3B benches on New Field to prepare for the eventual construction of the dugout. The group replaced old/splintered wood on benches in front of the concession stand, sanded and sealed wood on bleachers next to the concession stand and bleachers and benches on Galbraith Field (next to the basketball court).
The softball volunteers spread some extra dirt over the drainage pipe between the concession stand and New Field as a safety precaution (anecdotally, it was mentioned that someone had sprained their ankle, and safety is a top priority in the park).
The group combed the field, bench and bleacher areas for trash (two tires were even pulled from the creek down by Galbraith Field), sprayed for weeds in appropriate locations, and looked for things like graffiti, etc.
They are planning to have an electrical sponsor (Al from AT Electric) install LED lights under the concession stand concourse when he has some time. They are hopeful to have that completed by the end of June.
Take a walk through the upper part of the park, and you will see what a great job these folks have done. Its looks amazing – be sure to check it out!
NEW VFW POST 191 PAVILION
The new pavilion is complete and is ready to rent at a discounted price of $75! People are “event” renting them during the week for meetings, so if you have an event such as a birthday party, anniversary, graduation etc., make sure to make your reservation. Outside meeting places are in short supply, and the park makes a great venue. A new large grill was purchased and ready for use this summer, compliments of The Friends of the Park.
The dedication was appropriately on Veterans Day last year. While the location was challenging, as it required significant excavation, water, and electrical line movements, we feel it is the best place to add comfort and convenience to the park’s front entrance by the Velma Jefferies playground. The decision to name it the VFW Post 191 Pavilion in honor of the members who have always supported the park was an easy choice to make. Without their help over the years, our park would not have thrived, and we are grateful for their support.
The much-requested drinking fountain is up and running! Not without some startup issues, but Public Works was able to take care of them soon as the temperature was stable. Please stop by on a walk with your dog or a visit to the playground! Make sure you check out the doggy fountain, although mine just looked at me like I was a crazy human.
NEW RESTROOM BUILDING NEAR VFW POST 191 PAVILION
Our goal is to add permanent restrooms to be installed and operational in June or July of this year. In the meantime, there will be an upscale port-a-potty replacing the existing one. There are still some amenities we would like to add to this area of the park, so let us know if you are interested in helping out with volunteering or in the cost of landscaping, cameras and other amenities. The grill has been delivered, and this area is already seeing a flurry of activity.
Friends of the Park is running two new fundraisers. Our last picnic table fundraiser sold out, thanks to the community members that could contribute. We believe this will get a ton of usage at the entrance to Town Park, especially since it is next to the playground.
PAVER CAMPAIGN
Leave a lasting memory and help Town Park add some finishing touches at the same time. We are offering two sizes, 4x8 for family names and/or business or company names, and 8x8 for the pet pavers. The pet pavers will go around the newly installed fountain at the VFW Post 1914 Pavilion. We have already had an overwhelming response, so please see our flyer for details. The family/company bricks will be used for the newly created meditation area.
NEW MEDITATION AREA
Local artist Jim Sulkowski generously created an artistic rendering of the Friends of the Park family paver project. The project will provide an area near the new VFW Post 191 pavilion to relax and meditate.
Visit friendsofthepark1923.com to purchase an engraved PAVER for either project.
EARTH DAY / CLEAN UP DAY
The Park Board is coordinating this event. Please join us on May 15 at 10 a.m. for Canonsburg Town Park Cleanup Day (Rain Date: May 16 at 10:00 a.m.) for a fun and active way to give back to the community! All supplies will be provided. More information to follow on the Canonsburg Park and Recreation site!
While we realize Earth day is April 22, our clean-up day will be an excellent park project, implemented during any time of year! Please consider joining us! Light refreshments will be provided and available. This is a great family activity and a wonderful way to introduce your kids to the noble vocation of volunteering.
For more information, please message the Facebook page for Canonsburg Park and Recreation. The page is monitored, and you should get a response within 24 hours.
PICKLEBALL
The Canonsburg Pickleball Club will be hosting the third annual Friends of Canonsburg Town Park Youth Tournament on July 17. We are excited to offer this opportunity to middle and high school players. The tournament is free and limited to eight teams in each division. Registration is due by June 10, and interested players can email canonsburg.pickleball@gmail.com for an entry form. We hope other players join this group!
The pickleball courts have become very crowded as the popularity of the sport continues to grow. Once we entered the yellow stage of the pandemic’s restrictions last year, the courts were permitted to open. Pickleball provided some much-needed normalcy to our residents, as well as those from other areas. In following with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, social distancing and masks were required while waiting to play. As restrictions lift, we will post new guidelines. The original Canonsburg Pickleball Club unfortunately, has maxed out at 100. The requests for membership have affected club playing time. However, the courts are available for 72 hours of open play and 17 hours for club play. This gives the residents of Canonsburg and surrounding communities plenty of time to enjoy pickleball at Town Park.
The courts have also seen an increase in younger players. The free Pickleball Clinic and Youth Day sponsored by the Canonsburg Pickleball Club and Friends of Canonsburg Park was an excellent opportunity for the younger players. The participants received seven weeks of instruction and competitive play. Youth Day participants also received a club shirt.
The recently restored parking lot courtesy of the borough of Canonsburg has completed the complex. Visiting players are impressed with the facility. The approved posted rules and playing times should be observed. Unlike some facilities, you can’t dominate a court if players are waiting to play. If you haven’t attempted pickleball, you are missing out on a fun sport!
For more information, please email us at canonsburg.pickleball@gmail.com.
PARK TREES
Unfortunately, with the age of our park comes the maintenance of removing trees and stumps. This is a project for us every year and can be quite costly depending on the number and age of the trees that need attention. If you have any interest or ability in working on the addition of trees to our park, please let us know.
In the middle of April, the FITZ Group helped us clean up different areas in the park. This is an excellent program that allows people to get a work release and the park to get a little help as well.
WATERFALL
There is a natural spring waterfall located in the middle of the park below the pickleball courts. The site has been cleaned up, and plans in progress make this a beautiful water feature in our park.
Lots of other road work and drainage alterations have been made to the area. Since its first implementation approximately 20 years ago, groups have been trying to figure out the best way to make this a beautiful yet safe space for residents to enjoy. The general concept of architecture is being designed, and bids are being gathered to recreate this remarkable natural water feature. It was initially named Louga Falls, as Lou Gadani was instrumental in its first creation. The new renovation of this area will be constructed with boulders and landscaped with flowers when completed. It will not be too deep for safety reasons, but it will be a beautiful enhancement to our park. If you would like to help with this project, please contact Lou at 724-724-7968.
AN ESSENTIAL RESPITE
Canonsburg Town Park proved to be essential to the residents during the pandemic this year. The 52 acres in the center of Canonsburg were a great asset to the community. Town Park provided young and old the opportunity to enjoy some quality time in the outdoors. The pathways, although in desperate need of repair, provided adequate opportunity for a leisurely walk. According to the National Recreation and Park Association, exercising in parks is essential to maintaining mental and physical health. Everyone worked together to ensure the park remained open.
Throughout the generations, families of Canonsburg and surrounding communities have enjoyed our Town Park. Residents have created everlasting memories and celebratory events such as birthday parties, graduation parties, family reunions, and even the occasional wedding. In attracting new families to Canonsburg, we must consider parks and schools as priorities for those searching for homes. Parks enhance property value, attract new home buyers and provide economic benefits, not to mention physical and mental health benefits. Unfortunately, funding is difficult due to other budgetary constraints, but the Friends of the Park is continuously looking for grants and other private funding sources.
But revitalization requires revenue. Canonsburg Town Park’s future is in the hands of the borough of Canonsburg, the Park and Recreation Board, and the nonprofit Friends of Canonsburg Town Park. Together, we are determined to improve and maintain the park. The VFW Post 191 Pavilion located near the Velma Jeffreys Playground is a beautiful example of collaboration to upgrade the park.
The Friends of the Park submitted a grant request to LSA to fulfill the need for a much-needed public restroom building adjacent to the new VFW 194 Pavilion. Unfortunately, we were not awarded the funds to complete this project. However, the borough was awarded funds for revitalization, so Canonsburg still got some funding for improvement, and for that, we are incredibly grateful.
The revitalization of the Canonsburg Town Park is ongoing. Providing opportunities for healthy living is essential to our residents.
Simply put, parks are good medicine. Stay safe – go outside and play!
We are always looking for volunteers on the Park Board and Friends of the Park. Please let us know If you would be interested in volunteering.
For more information on any of the above, please contact Terri J Startare at startare1@verizon.net or 724-746-7333.