The need to connect with our friends, families and, in many cases, co-workers has never been higher following months of social distancing measures put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Luckily, the summer months have traditionally provided Americans with the perfect opportunities to achieve that end.
For many Canonsburg residents, that process has already begun in earnest with events aimed at raising awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The passion many of our neighbors have exhibited in pointing out the inequities minorities in the United States face when dealing with our criminal justice system has been inspiring.
The fact that these protests have remained civil and peaceful is worthy of commendation for everyone in our community, regardless of race or political viewpoints.
There have been few points in the history of the United States when the divisions we currently feel have been as visceral.
These protests have shown America at its best. When every citizen feels free to express their views without the fear of persecution or bodily harm, we are truly living up to the standards set forth by our forefathers.
There is also plenty of room to commend law enforcement in our neck of the woods.
As passionate as the fervor has been locally to support the Black Lives Matter movement, it is also apparent the members of our local law enforcement community have risen to the challenge of hearing the complaints aimed in their direction and reflecting upon them.
The history of law enforcement in the United States is certainly not perfect. The fact that many in the profession have looked in the mirror and are committed to changing should be encouraging to all members of our diverse citizenry.
Police officers and first responders in our area are, in many cases, some of the best of us. They selflessly dedicate their energy and spend precious time away from family to keep us safe.
Now is the time for us to come together and work toward a safer and, at long last, equitable tomorrow.
In that same vein, it is always important to reflect upon how lucky we are to be Americans around the Fourth of July holiday.
Sadly, to keep us all safe, we must adhere to social distancing guidelines, and much of the usual jovial celebrations have been subdued this year.
My wish for everyone in our area is that we get the chance to be with the cherished people in our lives, reconnect and celebrate what makes us different and special.
In keeping with the theme of “different and special,” this issue of Canonsburg Magazine highlights the considerable contributions of the borough’s school district to make its hometown a better place to live. From teachers donating $10,000 to a local food bank to a second grader publishing a book, Canon-McMillan has a lot to contribute to the world.
Let’s hope we can all follow the district’s lead and make a contribution for the betterment of our little corner of the world.
