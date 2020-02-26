WOMEN of Southwestern PA. Inc. is a nonprofit organization of 46 dedicated women based in the South Hills of Pittsburgh.
The group directly supports women and children in Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Beaver, and Fayette counties.
More than $626,000 has been distributed as individual grants up to $2,500, which remains locally.
The single fundraising event, Symphony of Food, was held at Bella Sera in Canonsburg Jan 24. Three hundred sixty patrons attended the sold-out gala.
WOMEN of Southwestern PA, Inc is honored to be the winner of the 2018 Outstanding Philanthropic Organization presented by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Western PA Chapter.
This year’s gala was the 20th anniversary of our founding by Carolyn Yurkovich, which raised over $74,000. Please visit womenofswpa.org for more detailed information.
Lynne Hayes-Freeland from KDKA was the dynamic Master of Ceremonies, and State Senator Camera Bartolotta presented WOMEN with a commemoration of the group’s history and accomplishments on the 20th anniversary.
WOMEN of Southwestern PA accepts applications for grant requests up to $2,500 a year from nonprofit charitable and community organizations that align with the mission. Mail the grant application found on at womenofswpa.org before May 15. New members are always most welcome.