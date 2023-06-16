Parking: Frank Sarris Public Library is located at 35 N. Jefferson Ave. The entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
Operating hours are:
Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
On July 1, summer hours will take effect and last for ten weeks. They are as follows:
Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The drop box for returned items is located on Murdock Street, with an additional drop box located inside the parking lot.
Patrons can browse adult, children and young adult collections on the first floor. Patrons can also use computers as well as copy and fax documents. For prices regarding services like printing and faxing, please visit the website.
Computers and study rooms are first come, first serve.
Check online at franksarrislibrary.org or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Independence Day – Frank Sarris Public Library will be closed on July 4 in honor of the holiday and will resume services on July 5.
Vitalant Blood Drive – The library is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on July 6. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Check the website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for details about how to register for this event.
WQED Family Story – This event will be hosted from August 7-10. There is no cost, but registration is required. Check the website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for details about how to register for this event.
WCCF Gives Day – On Sept. 14, show your support for Frank Sarris Public Library by donating on WCCF Gives Day, Washington County’s official community-wide day of giving. To give online with a credit card, visit WCCF Gives at wccfgives.org between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept. 14. The minimum contribution is $25. All donations received by the WCCF by 8 p.m. Sept. 14 will be increased by part of a $100,000 bonus pool. A donation helps maintain collections and brings resources and programming to the community. Visit the charity profile page on the WCCF Gives website for a snapshot of who we are and what we do. Check the website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for more details, including instructions on donating with a check.
All together now for our
2023 summer reading program
Summer Reading Camp – Spaces are still available for our weekly camp sessions! Each week, campers will enjoy stories, crafts, games, experiments, movies and more. Children who have completed kindergarten through fourth grade are welcome to register. Both registration paperwork and payment are due at the time of sign-up. The cost is $15.00 per week per child.
Summer Reading Challenge – This summer-long event is now open. For each item that is checked out at our circulation desk, patrons will receive a raffle ticket. Tickets can be entered in one of several drawings for fantastic prizes. Winners will be announced in August 2023, so there are plenty of chances to win.
Summer Wrap-Up Picnic – Our final Summer Reading Program event is not to be missed! Our Summer Wrap-Up Picnic will be held at North Strabane Park on Aug. 11 from 4-6 p.m. Staff are finalizing details, so check our website and Facebook page for updates.
Upcoming programs
Adult programming
FSPL Book Club –July’s book will be “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand. August’s book will be “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. First floor Athena Sarris Programming Room. Second Wednesdays, 1 p.m.
Anna Harsh Q&A and Book Signing – Join us during this after-hours event as local author Anna Harsh discusses her latest work, “The Italian Dance Quest: Finding Power, Wealth and Innovation.” Harsh, an award-winning dancer/choreographer and artistic director of Allegro Dance Company, focuses on preserving authentic dances from Italy. Copies of this book and her previous work, “La Danza,” will be available for purchase. June 28, starting at 7 p.m.
Children’s programming
toddlers and preschoolers
Note: For our full weekly children’s programming schedule for toddlers and preschoolers, please visit the event calendar at franksarrislibrary.org. The summer schedule will begin the week of June 12.
Little Picassos – Inspire your child’s imagination and self-expression with hands-on art activities. Every week there is a new make-and-take creation. Ages 2-5. Tuesdays, 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.
Wiggles & Giggles – This program focuses on movement while introducing new vocabulary. Children also develop their gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills during each session. Ages 2-5. Wednesdays, 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.
StoryPlay –Your child will enjoy songs, stories and games as they develop important skills such as listening during stories, early literacy skills and following directions. Ages 4-6. Thursdays, 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Children’s programming
school-age children
Lego Club – Are you a fan of Legos? Do you want to show off your building skills? Come to the library and join other builders! Legos will be provided to use during Lego Club. Completed pieces may even be chosen to be displayed at the library! No registration is necessary. Ages 6+. Second and fourth Tuesdays, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.; Second and fourth Saturdays, 12 – 1 p.m.
Read with a Therapy Dog – Have a reluctant reader? A child with a penchant for puppies? Come to the library for the opportunity to read to a therapy dog. This program is a great motivator for reluctant readers and a treat for those that love dogs. Ages 5+. Second and fourth Tuesdays, 5 – 6 p.m.; Starting in July, second Saturday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Online Resources
Hoopla
Hoopla is a one-stop shop for your streaming digital media needs. Collections included in this platform are comics, music, TV series, movies, audiobooks and eBooks in all genres and age groups. All checked items automatically return themselves, so there are never any late fees. Ask our circulation desk staff or locate Hoopla under Resources at franksarrislibrary.org.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 600 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing educational courses anywhere, anytime, through a Wi-Fi connection. To get started, new users are asked to enter their library barcode number. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
Libby: eBooks and now magazines!
Use your Computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook, or tablet to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using Libby and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7!
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.
