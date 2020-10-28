PW Catering serves up foods that comfort in challenging times
Patty Walker’s PW Catering company started in the basement of her home in 2007. Today, Walker is just about to celebrate five years at her space in Canonsburg. “I can really truly say after 15 years that I really enjoy this, and it’s my passion,” Walker says, and upon reading some of her clients’ testimonials, it’s clear that passion has come through in her cooking.
Walker began her catering company intending to provide working moms with made-from-scratch meals full of fresh ingredients and delicious flavors. Although Walker’s business has taken a hit since March due to losing her corporate clients, the other client numbers are increasing. “People are stuck in the house and it’s nice to pick up a home-cooked meal when you’re juggling everything. It’s one less thing to worry about,” Walker says.
With her Dinners to Go option, clients order a set number of home-cooked meals per week and pick them up every Tuesday. All menu items are made from scratch. Clients call or place their orders online by Friday for the upcoming week, and the meals can be customized, too, according to taste and dietary needs. Each meal ranges from $9-12.
When it comes to her business, Walker is a multitasker who not only keeps the books but tastes every dish before it leaves her kitchen. When asked which one is her favorite, she hesitates. “At my second catering job with this company, I served chicken marsala to 500 people. It’s always been one of my favorites, and my clients’, too. We have a pulled pork that’s really popular. But my all-time favorite is pot roast with potatoes and carrots.” It’s simple but comforting.
Simple and comforting seem to be on the menu every day at PW, and as both seem in short supply these days, we’ll need as much as Patty Walker and her team can supply.