By Katherine Mansfield
You might say it was written in the stars.
While other entrepreneurs brave enough to open up shop during the COVID-19 pandemic met with roadblocks, like labor and supply shortages, expanding business into downtown Canonsburg was smooth sailing for Melissa Robb.
Robb first appeared on the local craft circuit in 2015, where her aromatherapy and other holistic wellness products gained a following.
“It just got to be where I was so busy with that stuff, and we were doing so well there, that it just made sense to open a brick-and-mortar,” she said.
In 2017, Robb left corporate America to open her first metaphysical supply store, Well Oiled, in Bridgeville. Within months she’d outgrown the space and relocated to Dormont, where Well Oiled Dormont has been a staple ever since.
Last year, Robb spread her positive vibes into Washington County.
In March, she signed a lease for 102 West Pike St. in Canonsburg. By June, Well Oiled Canonsburg was open for business.
“It was a hustle,” Robb laughed. “We had to do a full build-out in here. This was just an empty space. It was a lot of work.”
Robb sourced displays, constructed two private rooms (for reiki and private tarot readings) and installed a gorgeous wood fireplace because, she said, the space needed one.
The renovation took less than three months to complete, and Well Oiled, already lovely, is more impressive for knowing that.
Crystals catch the natural sunlight flooding through two tall windows at the store’s front; chic furniture invites you to stay awhile, and the scent of burning incense evokes a sense of calm.
“I grew up in this area. My family has lived in Canonsburg for years. This is where my roots are,” said Robb, a certified aromatherapist and mother of three whose bulldog sometimes plays the role of co-worker.
“There’s nothing like this down here, so we had a real need in the community – not just Canonsburg, but Washington County in general – for a shop that catered to the kind of things that we carry and the kind of customers that we service.”
Well Oiled offers a variety of beautiful products that, Robb said, facilitate healing, self-growth and empowerment.
Essential oils and incense are always stocked aesthetically amongst accessories on natural wood displays, and Well Oiled carries a variety of locally-sourced products.
Handmade jewelry and candles almost too beautiful to burn, hand-crocheted critters waiting for adoption, handcrafted wood pens and hand-poured soaps – all created by local artists and artisans – make excellent gifts for you or a friend.
Among the biggest draws to the store, though, are tools of intuition.
One corner of the shop is dedicated to divination tools, like dice and runes.
“Aunt Rosie’s important here,” Robb said, pointing to the bright yellow suitcase – Aunt Rosie’s suitcase – filled with beautiful tarot and oracle decks. “When she passed away, her estate – part of it came to me. It was her estate money that gave us the ability to open up Dormont, so we kind of just keep a suitcase for Aunt Rosie.”
Above the suitcase is a bookshelf filled with literature on divination. Tarot decks are one of the most popular products Robb carries.
“A lot of the people that come to tarot club, they bought their first deck when we opened. They birthed their practice here,” said Robb, noting a free tarot group meets every Thursday evening, and the store’s manager, Amy, will lead a Tarot bootcamp weekly in February.
“It’s been really beautiful watching people grow and develop,” Robb said.
Development happens individually and through Well Oiled’s workshops, where staff guides attendees through trauma dealing and healing, teaches the basics of astrology or leads “make and takes” centered around the stars.
“I hesitate to call it therapy because we’re not licensed therapists,” said Robb. “We’re just basically a sounding board to help you navigate your own life, your own stuff. We’re a community to help people connect with themselves, to connect with others.”
Well Oiled Canonsburg’s spiritual advisors offer daily reiki and readings by appointment or walk-in, when available. Robb said private tarot readings have been popular at her new location.
“When we moved in here, there was a lot of not understanding what we’re doing, not understanding what was happening,” said Robb, who added her Canonsburg clients are wonderful, and the community has been supportive of her venture. “It’s been an education process. I know a lot of people call it ‘New Age.’ It’s really not. It just cycled back around again.”
Robb said the older generation is having fun reconnecting to things like crystals, which were popular in the 60s and 70s and have recently reemerged in the mainstream.
“A lot of that generation is very excited that we’ve opened because now they have access to this stuff again,” she said.
Robb – a self-proclaimed crystal hound – hand-curates the mineral specimens sold in her shop. She has excellent working relationships with importers and exporters around the globe, and she enjoys sharing each crystal’s unique properties with the curious.
In fact, she caters to the curious.
“(We) cater to people who are brand-new to this, curious but unsure of where to get started,” Robb said. “There is a lot of information out there, and it can be overwhelming.”
While the world outside is noisy, Well Oiled Canonsburg is an oasis.
“We try to cultivate a very nice, light energy. It’s a safe space for people to kind of escape from the world,” Robb said. “There’s just a lot of negative out there, and we try to make sure that this is not a space where that comes in.”
Robb recognizes that needs vary, which is why she is so careful in curating her offerings. One of the most fun parts of owning the airy storefront is seeing what crystals, bells or herbs customers are drawn to and helping them discover why.
“A lot of personal development stuff is happening out of here,” Robb said. “People are starting to realize that they want to have a hand in their own wellness. They want to do things that can proactively help them with their own healing. The world is a scary place, and so a lot of people are seeking out peace and looking for the things that give them peace.”
If you’re someone who’s seeking, let this be your sign: Whether it’s tarot cards or a leather journal, Well Oiled Canonsburg has something for everyone.