Upcoming events
Teen Advisory Board
Teen Advisory Board (grades 7-12) will meet from 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3 to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit members of the community. New members welcome.
FSPL Fan Fest
This is an all ages celebration of comic books, graphic novels, anime and pop-culture, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Admission is free. Release your inner geek and join in the fun! Visit our vendor and artist area, team up with friends for pop-culture trivia, dazzle us with your cosplay, attend a workshop, participate in a make and take activity or scavenger hunt, take a break with anime movies and refresh at the dining area. Visit our Facebook Event Page or our website Event Calendar for updates and more information.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament
Calling all gamers … do you have what it takes to finish the fight? As part of FSPL Fan Fest, we’re hosting a tournament for all ages on Saturday, Sept. 7. Find the tournament rules and registration form on our website or at the library. Register by August 30th. No fee to play.
Comic Workshops
Indulge your creativity with one of our comic workshops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 hosted by the Pittsburgh Comics Salon. Comics Bootcamp! – Adult and Teen (13+) Program; Let’s Make Comics! – Kids Program; Open Studio. Details on the workshops can be found on the library’s website. Space is limited to 25 participants for each session. Reserve a spot at FSPL Fan Fest for $3/person/session. Reserved spots will be given priority seating; any remaining spots will be on a first come basis at no cost.
A Duck Story with the Blocks
Experience the creation of a comic with 28-year veteran Disney comics creators Patrick and Shelly Block at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. This all age’s workshop has audience participation and brings a Donald Duck story to life! Learn how the Blocks come up with story ideas and plot out their tales. Come join the fun and help create a story! Space is limited. Reserve a spot at FSPL Fan Fest for $4/person/session. Reserved spots will be given priority seating; any remaining spots will be on a first come basis at no cost.
Book club
Book Club will be discussing Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. New members always welcome!
Teen Writers’ Club
Are you a student in grades 7 – 12 who enjoys writing? Whether you enjoy writing fiction, poetry, short stories or more, stop by to meet like-minded teens. We will write, share and support each other through the creative process during an event held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Email questions to Beth Kairush at bkairush@franksarrislibrary.org.
Book Club
Book Club will be discussing The Lying Game by Ruth Ware from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. New members always welcome!
Frank Sarris Public Library Benefit Luncheon
The luncheon will be held beginning at 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Hilton Garden Inn-Southpointe. Along with the luncheon there will be mimosas, champagne, vendor shopping, silent auction and raffles. New this year will be a fabulous candy and cookie table! $50 donation per guest. For more information, call Renie at 724-745-4042.
Halloween Bash
The Halloween Bash will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Pictures with Clifford the Big Red Dog, Story time, Giveaways, Games, and crafts. First 125 children get a treat bag.
Weekly Children’s Programs
Mondays: Early Childhood Literacy Class – Yoga and Movement – Stretch and be centered at this special yoga session for kids (and their grownups)! We use stories and child-friendly concepts to guide toddlers and up through a simple yoga routine. Learning yoga can help kids (and grownups) build concentration and focus, learn to manage stress, and develop body awareness. 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Early Childhood Literacy Class – Happy Monday! – Rise and Shine and greet the new week with the sunniest story time session you can imagine! We will sing, dance and read stories designed to make you feel good. All ages welcome! 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Arts and Science Class – Madcap Mondays – Join the fun for an afterschool program that explores a new activity each week! Crafts, games, and science are just a few of the possibilities. You can try something new or do something that you already love. Registration is required. Register the week prior to each session at the children’s circulation desk or by calling 724-745-1308 (option #4). For children in Grades 3-7. 5:00-6:00 p.m.
Tuesdays: Infant Literacy Class – Babies, Books and More – For infants 8 months-24 months with a caregiver. This is a gentle language development program that helps build social and early literacy skills, and fosters bonding between caregiver and child. We enjoy books, songs, rhymes and movement activities. 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Early Childhood Literacy Class – Library Adventures – For children 2 years-Pre K. Interactive story time with your child that includes early literacy fun with books, songs, finger plays and movement. 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Family Literacy Class – Family Night – This is a time for everyone, toddlers through great-grandparents, to build literacy together through stories, crafts, and games. There will be new things to explore each week. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesdays: Art Class – Little Picassos – Inspire your child’s imagination and self-expression with hands on art activities. Every week there is a new make and take creation. Ages 2-5. 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Early Childhood Literacy Class – Story Time – Provides active young children with stories, finger plays and songs based on simple literacy concepts, repetition, and lots of movement. Fit for ages 2-3 but siblings are welcome. 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Music and Movement Class – Wiggles and Giggles – Bring your little ones to stretch, sing, and dance. This program focuses on movement while developing gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills while also introducing new vocabulary. Ages 2-5. 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Thursdays: Early Childhood Literacy Class – Story Time – Provides active young children with stories, finger plays and songs based on simple concepts, repetition, and lots of movement. Fit for ages 2-3 but siblings are welcome. 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Early Childhood Literacy Class – Spanish Story Time – A program focused on the enjoyment of books, songs, rhymes and movement activities, while building Spanish language and literacy skills. Designed for children ages preschool and up. 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Music and Movement Class – Spanish Wiggles and Giggles – Promotes physical and social skills all while encouraging young children to learn sounds and words. For infants up to age 5. 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Kindergarten Readiness Skills Class – Pre K Discovery – Your child will enjoy stories, songs and games. Each class is a chance to practice kindergarten readiness skills such as listening during stories, early literacy skills and following directions. Ages 4-5. 1:30-2:30 p.m.
More from Your Library
Accelerated Reader
Canon-McMillan students can earn Accelerated Reading points at the library. We have a computer reserved in the Children’s Department exclusively for testing.
Ancestry Resources
Come to the library to take advantage of our subscription to Ancestry.com and get started researching your family tree – you can search billions of census, immigration, military records and more!
Continuing Education from Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in English, Dog Training, Yoga, Bullying, Quickbooks, How to Use an iPad, Homeschooling and more! 500+ continuing education courses available at no cost through our website – all you need is a library card!
Flipster
With Flipster, you can read popular magazines on your computer, mobile device or tablet! You’ll find magazines covering current events, cooking, celebrities and human interest stories, beauty, wellness and more.
Kanopy
Kanopy is an on-demand film streaming service that allows FSPL cardholders free access to start streaming films instantly. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Stream up to eight available movies/month. To access, create an account with Kanopy, verify your email address and then enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number.
OverDrive/Libby
Borrow eBooks, audiobooks and Read-Along eBooks anytime, anywhere – all you need is your library card. Use your smartphone, tablet or computer to enjoy one of the 1,700+ titles in the WAGGIN collection!
PA DMV Practice Tests
Through the library’s website, visitors can access free tests specifically based on Pennsylvania’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) materials. This website includes multiple car, motorcycle and CDL practice tests, on-line driver’s manuals and a FAQ section with detailed answers to over 100 DMV related questions.
Playaway Audiobook Collection
Check out our collection of Playaway audiobooks – you can listen anytime, anywhere. These audiobooks are powered by AAA battery so no other device, technology or WiFi connection is needed. The universal audio jack is compatible with headphones (listen while you clean, garden or relax) and auxiliary cords (use an auxiliary cord to listen in the car). Come and check out our collection and start listening!
Playaway Launchpad Collection
Playaway Launchpad is a pre-loaded tablet designed for a circulation environment. We have Launchpads for children, teens and adults. The Launchpads for children are pre-loaded with high-quality learning apps and are available in many subjects. The teen and adult Launchpads include some instructional apps, brain games and trivia.
Young Explorer Kits
Thanks to Grable Foundation’s generous funding of the Young Library Explorers program, we have a total of 69 kits for infants, toddlers, and elementary school (through fourth grade) children. Samples of our themes: shapes, STEM, measurement and dinosaurs. These kits are filled with age-appropriate educational toys and other materials, and available to borrow. Stop by the Adult Circulation desk to borrow a Kit.
