More than 60,000 people are expected to be once again descending upon Canonsburg for the 21st annual Greater Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest.
The event, which is sponsored by Bud Baer Subaru, will run Sept. 20-22 with a wide variety of vendors and entertainment options available for festivalgoers to enjoy.
”Held in downtown Canonsburg, the festival features two stages; one with authentic German music and the other with continuous popular music, German cuisine and beer, as well as ethnic and American foods are featured,” according to the Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce website. “Our Oktoberfest also features our craft concourse vendors, amusement rides, game, and much more.”
The event is scheduled to run from:
4 to 11 p.m. Sept. 20;
12 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21;
12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22.
More than two decades ago, the Pittsburgh chapter of Deutsch Amerikanischer National Kongress (DANK) requested that Canonsburg take over holding the Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest festivities.
Since then, the event has grown into the sixth-largest Oktoberfest in the United States, according to the Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce.
”The committee, under the leadership of president A.J. Williams has worked diligently to provide the best entertainment possible,” according to a release from the Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce.
Oktoberfest features two stages, which will feature traditional German and contemporary musical offerings.
The weekend’s schedule for the Washington Financial Bank Stage includes:
Sept. 20: 4 to 5 p.m. Barranti-Caskey Project, 5 to 7 p.m. Marcus Tyler Band and 7:30 to 11 p.m. Ruff Creek;
Sept. 21: 12 to 3 p.m. Marks Brothers, 3 to 7 p.m. The House Band and 7:30 to 11 p.m. House of Soul;
Sept. 22: 12 to 4 p.m. NOMAD.
The schedule for the Slovenian Savings & Loan Stage is:
Sept. 20: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Ashley Mullens, 4:45 to 7:30 p.m. SNPJ Button Box and 8 to 10 p.m. Alpen Schuhplattler;
Sept. 21: 12 to 3 p.m. Western PA SNPJ Button Box, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Teutonic and 7 to 10 p.m. The Barons;
Sept. 22: 12 to 4 p.m. The Jack Tady Band.
In addition to the musical acts scheduled to take the stage, Oktoberfest also features Herman Haley.
”You will see Herman Haley, our wonderful entertainer, who has been with us for the last 21 years with his accordion strolling through the streets,” according to the Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce.
Oktoberfest also includes a variety of food and beer vendors and crafters along Pike Street. Rides and games will also be available for children.
Fireworks, which are presented by Jeffrey’s Drug Store, are also scheduled for 9 p.m. Sept. 20. In the event of rain, the fireworks will be held at 9 p.m. Sept. 21.
The final day of Oktoberfest will include a Bavarian Bike Run, which is scheduled to being at 9 a.m. at Steel City Harley-Davidson and end in downtown Canonsburg. The fee to take part in the run is $25 for riders and $15 for passengers. The price includes a free t-shirt and a drink ticket.
For more information on the Bavarian Bike Run, visit www.steelcityharley.com.
Admission to the 21st annual Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest is free, as is parking.
For more information on Oktoberfest, visit www.canonchamber.com.