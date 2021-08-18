The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved funding for the 2021-2022 school year so that all students, regardless of status, can get a free breakfast and a free lunch for the entire school year, but the district is still encouraging parents to fill out the application since other funding depends on these numbers.
The upcoming year will be slightly different from this past year since it will no longer be open to the entire community, and the district is no longer doing a meal pickup each week. Visit our website at cmsd.k12.pa.us for the signed copy of this coming school year’s application.