Parking: Frank Sarris Public Library is located at 35 North Jefferson Ave. Our entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
We are open for in-person services but please remember:
If you are fully vaccinated, you may enter the library without wearing a mask. If you are not vaccinated, you are required to wear a mask covering your nose and mouth upon entering the building. Curbside services are available to those who are not able to wear a proper face covering.
Patrons can browse for items on the first floor, use our computers, copy and fax documents. For our prices regarding services like printing and faxing, please visit our website.
The Children’s Department on the second floor will remain closed as our staff works to move the children and young adult collections to the first floor for easy accessibility. New and recent additions to our children and young adult collections will be available for browsing on the first floor. If a patron needs an item from our Children’s Department, a staff member can retrieve it for them.
Computers and study rooms are first-come, first-serve. Computers are limited to one hour per patron. Due to social distancing requirements, staff members are temporarily not able to offer assistance on the computers. Study rooms are limited to two hours per patron, and occupancy, at this time, is one person/room. If you need to reserve a study room for a specific date and time, there will be a charge of $5.00 per hour. We ask that all patrons please be mindful of others when using either a computer or a study room.
These changes will remain in effect until further notice. Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Upcoming Programs
Summer Reading Challenge – Our Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge has begun and runs through Aug. 14. Library patrons of all ages are welcome to participate. Register at the main circulation desk. Don’t have a library card yet but want to participate? Stop by the library, and we’ll get you started.
Teen Advisory Board – The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit community members. Students in grades 7-12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about the Teen Advisory Board may be directed to Beth Kairush at bkairush@franksarrislibrary.org. July 6, 6–7 p.m. via Zoom.
FSPL Book Club – The July book will be “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. If interested, patrons are asked to register by calling the main circulation desk, 724-745-1308 option #1 and then pick up your book at the library. 2nd floor Atrium area. July 14, 1 p.m.
FSPL Book Club – The August book will be “Lady Clementine” by Marie Benedict. If interested, patrons are asked to register by calling the main circulation desk, 724-745-1308 option #1 and then pick up your book at the library. We’ll meet in the 2nd floor Atrium area. Aug. 11, 1 p.m.
Family Story Time
Family Story Time is moving to the library for the summer. At this weekly in-person storytime, there will be songs, stories and fun. Space is limited. Registration is required and is on a first-come basis at the main circulation desk starting at 10:00 a.m. the day of storytime. Ages 2-5. Tuesdays 10:15 – 10:45 a.m.
Summer Quest Camp – Tails and Tales
Join us for six weeks of fun at Cecil Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays – Thursdays. Camp starts on Jun. 29 and ends on Aug. 5. Sign up for one week or all six weeks, whatever fits your schedule. Open to children in Grades K-4 (children must have finished kindergarten, first, second or third grade). New this year – lunch will be provided all three days of camp! The cost is $15/week/child. Enrollment is limited for each week of Summer Quest Camp due to space and staff. Because we want every child to have the opportunity to attend, there are a limited number of scholarships available to families in need. Please contact Ms. Barb at bsomma@franksarrislibrary.org for more information on scholarships. Registration is now open.
Story Time at the Park
This storytime provides active young children with stories, fingerplays and songs based on simple concepts, repetition, and lots of movement. Fit for ages 2-3, but siblings are welcome. Mondays 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. at Cecil Park – Pavilion #3 on the following dates: July 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 2.
Wiggles & Giggles
This program focuses on movement while developing gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills while also introducing new vocabulary. Ages 2-5. Mondays 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Cecil Park – Pavilion #3 on the following dates: July 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 2.
Stories at Dusk – If evenings are better for your schedule, bring the whole family to share a storytime together. Fit for ages 2-3, but siblings are welcome. Mondays 7:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Cecil Park – Pavilion #3 on the following dates: July 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 2.
Summer Reading Extravaganza
Join the Washington County libraries, including Frank Sarris Public Library, as we celebrate our love of reading! Each library will have a booth, so don’t forget to visit ours. Visit each one to get a free book! The Salvation Army will provide a snack. There will even be a visit from the Amazing Magi at 1 p.m. (also available on Facebook). Check our library’s website and Facebook page for more information. Jul. 31, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Mingo Creek Park, Shelters 8 & 9.
#FSPLonline Schedule
Find us on YouTube FSPLonline
July-August #FSPLonline Schedule
Mondays
11 a.m.
Mundo Mondays – A Pre-K storytime devoted to exploring and celebrating the differences and similarities between people worldwide. By sharing stories, we learn to understand and empathize with others regardless of culture or appearance.
Fridays
8 p.m.
Bedtime Stories – A virtual storytime for all! Snuggle up with your little ones as we sing songs, learn lullabies and listen to stories that focus on the bedtime ritual. Ages: 1-5.
New recorded sessions of Pre-K Discovery, Wiggles & Giggles Live and Escuelita will be on break this summer. In the meantime, all of your favorite episodes of these programs are available on our YouTube channel, FSPLonline, for viewing 24/7.
Online Resources Virtual Library Card
Virtual library cards are available to all ages, and parent/guardian approval for those under age 18 is not required at this time. A virtual library card will allow you to access our electronic resources such as eBooks (OverDrive/Libby), audiobooks (OverDrive/Libby), comic books and graphic novels (LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus), movie streaming and children’s shows (Kanopy) and community courses (Universal Class) all from the comfort of your home. For more information, check our Resources page. There is no fee to register for a virtual library card. Additionally, because the resources are accessed electronically, you don’t have to worry about overdue fines or lost items
Kanopy is an on-demand film streaming service that allows FSPL cardholders free access to start streaming films instantly. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers. Stream up to eight available movies/month. To access, create an account with Kanopy, verify your email address and then enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting, and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing education courses anywhere, anytime, through a Wi-Fi connection. To get started, new users are asked to enter their library barcode number. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
LibraryPass ComicPlus
With LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus, you have access to more than 20,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga–including popular titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bee and Puppycat, Big Nate, My Little Pony, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Stranger Things, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and hundreds more. Titles are available for kids (ages 5+) through adults (ages 18+). Every title is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for offline reading–no waiting on holds lists, no wasting data! All you need is your library card. Find Library Pass under “Resources” at franksarrislibrary.org.
OverDrive eBooks and now, magazines!
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook, or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using OverDrive and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7! This resource is also available as the Libby app.
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.