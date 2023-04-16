In 2019, the late Rev. George Livanos – who for 32 years led parishioners of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in McMurray – made known his desire to start a nonprofit that would offer excellent java and pastries with a side of community outreach.
The project stalled and, shortly after the pandemic began, Livanos was diagnosed with mesothelioma. He passed in July 2021. That dream has finally been realized after the shop opened last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.