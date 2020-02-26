Two new Canonsburg borough council members were sworn into office at a reorganization meeting Jan. 6. Rich Russo and Edward Yorke Jr. are taking the four-year seats of Fran Coleman and Joseph McGarry.
New Canonsburg councilmen sworn in
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
