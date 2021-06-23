Jennifer Auman’s second-graders at Muse Elementary started reading books about taking care of the Earth, the environment, recycling and more, the beginning of April since Earth Day was April 22. She initially saw a wreath project similar to what her students eventually created on Pinterest and thought it would be fun to incorporate into their spring lessons and activities. She asked the students to bring in cardboard egg cartons rather than throw them away so that they could turn them into “flowers” on a wreath for their classroom door.
The students were curious as to how they were going to turn egg cartons into flowers! Auman’ didn’t show them any pictures or give them a model because she wanted them to paint as they desired.
As the cartons rolled in, Auman cut them apart. Some students took the pieces home to paint, and many worked on them during recess or between lessons. As the students painted more and more, they wondered how many individual egg cups they would need; they ended up using 77.
Once all of the pieces were dry, the students took turns gluing the flowers onto the recycled cardboard that Auman cut out of a box. It took them about two weeks to make. The boys and girls are so proud of it! They have some egg cartons leftover, so Auman will allow them to be creative and see what else they can make out of egg cartons. Hopefully, this project inspires them to be less wasteful and more resourceful. They already had two scrap bins for paper in the room, and now they want to make sure they are reusing other materials too!
What a great way to celebrate Earth Day and learn about how to protect the environment!