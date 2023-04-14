Karleen Bileck’s first-grade class at Muse Elementary school set the stage on science by reading “Seed Scatter,” a title in their new geodes series. Before and during reading, the students shared their questions, connections and things they still wondered about after the piece. These student-centered questions were placed on a notecard and tacked to the great “wall of wonder.”

This “wall of wonder” set the stage as these excited learners began to answer as many of the student-generated questions as possible using prior knowledge, obtaining answers from peers, teachers, family members and even looking them up. The book “Seed Scatter” seamlessly crossed curriculum to integrate into the science curriculum with studies surrounding plants and organisms. Student excitement has grown, according to Mrs. Bileck.

