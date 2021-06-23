Summer is not officially here, but the weather and warmer temperatures tell us that brighter days are ahead. The kids are out of school, and people are out and about enjoying the nicer weather. Please be aware of your surroundings as you drive, watching out for children as they engage in summer activities. Let us try to keep everyone safe.
We are all glad to see that COVID-19 restrictions are starting to lift. Please do not forget where we were a year ago. I am proud of Canonsburg residents and how they have handled the ups and downs of the pandemic. Our town has been very fortunate to have a small number of deaths resulting from COVID-19. Even though restrictions are lifting, it does not mean that we should disregard everything we have learned. To keep COVID-19 from returning to our area we still need to be diligent in our safety precautions. Social distance, especially those of you who are not vaccinated. Wash your hands often and wear a mask on public transportation and in crowded areas if possible. If we are mindful of our surroundings and actions, we can get things back to normal as soon as possible.
I say this to you because of how important it is with all the upcoming events here in Canonsburg. We have our 4th of July Celebration coming up. Because the 4th falls on Sunday, we will be celebrating on Saturday, July 3rd. Our parade is scheduled as normal at 10 a.m. There will be limited activities in the park; swimming will be free! Fireworks will also take place. The stadium gates will open at 9 p.m. for viewing the fireworks, and they will begin at 10 p.m. We also have a new event, “Alley Way Saturdays.” This takes place the last Saturday of the month through September on Water Street, located behind the Malone Flower Shop parking lot. This is a small event put together to promote our town and its businesses to show everyone what we have to offer and hopefully bring people into our town. We also have Camp Splash taking place at Town Park pool for the kids. In September, we will be bringing back our “Oktoberfest” celebration, and in December, our “Old Fashioned Christmas” will be taking place. We are only able to do these things because COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.
Jeffreys Drug Store, along with Dr. Rebecca Plute, Curative Inc. and many others, have helped with the process of vaccinating our citizens and providing COVID-19 testing. We appreciate their dedication to the safety of our residents here and the surrounding areas.
As usual, the safety and happiness of all the residents in Canonsburg and the surrounding area is my biggest goal. Don’t forget to watch out for one another, and feel free to contact me regarding any new ideas or concerns. My office, as usual, has an open-door policy. Any information you give will be held in the greatest of confidence.
I wish you and all your family and friends a great summer and hope to see you all in the upcoming months at some of our events. God Bless you all.