Each year, the Local Share Committee hears proposals and makes recommendations to the Washington County commissioners, who award money for the winning projects – money from revenue generated through gaming at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in North Strabane. This year, Canonsburg’s Downtown Facade Improvement Program was one of the grant’s recipients.
A $62,500 grant has been awarded to aid business/building owners in the downtown business district to renovate their building facades. In addition, monies have been secured from the Greater Canonsburg Economic Development Committee and Canonsburg Renaissance Group, totaling $100,000 for this program.
Project applicants must complete an application and go through a review process that includes approval from the Design Review Committee. Guidelines have been established to ensure the building’s architectural integrity and a unified, cohesive look in the downtown area. Upon approval, a dollar-for-dollar grant, up to $10,000, will be given upon completion.
At this time,1 1 building/business owners have expressed interest. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis while funds last.
For more information, contact Lisa Scarmazzi, Director of Economic Development, at 724-745-1800 x8 or lscarmazzi@canonsburgboro.com.