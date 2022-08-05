The Canon-McMillan Horizon Foundation focuses its funding on innovative programs that generally are the dreams of educators and students but are beyond the regular school district budget.
The Foundation laid the groundwork for ninth-grade CPR training at Canon-McMillan High School, and partnering with Range Resources made it a reality. The Foundation set aside funding to train all ninth graders with professional CPR trainers for the 2020-2021 school year. However, due to COVID, the plan was moved to 2021-2022. The students will become qualified to perform CPR and receive an identification card stating their successful completion. The long-term intent of the Horizon Foundation is to train every ninth-grade class in CPR. Therefore, this program will be incorporated into all ninth-grade gym classes at Canon-McMillan High School moving forward. The Foundation feels that this program is the ultimate gift to the C-M community; by adding 1600 CPR-skilled students in the next four years. Who knows when they can save a life?
Canon-McMillan High School Principal Crowley agrees, stating, "Canon-McMillan High School would like to thank Range Resources and the Horizon Foundation for their continued support of our students and programs. Their willingness to help bring this program to fruition will result in hundreds of students being pushed out into the community with the knowledge and skills to potentially save a life."
The Canon-McMillan Horizon Foundation representatives, including Amy D'Amico and Kathy Berry, attended the first CPR training at Canon-McMillan High School in May 2022. Representatives from Range Resources, including Kylie Fuller, Leah Valentic, Christina Kramer and Nina Pompeani, accompanied them and presented staff members and administrators with their check. Stop by the high school's page on cmsd.k12.pa.us for more information about other programs that the CM Horizon Foundation has contributed to and ways to donate to them so that they may continue contributing to activities like this for years to come.
