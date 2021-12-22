The students of Hills-Hendersonville Elementary are making a difference and helping bring the magic of Christmas to others. Melissa Gough, a second-grade teacher at Hills-Hendersonville, heard of a wonderful project called Project Snowman that collects donated holiday cards to be given to long-term care residents in celebration of the upcoming holiday.
As many as 60 percent of long-term care recipients do not have visitors during the holidays. This project helps to show the residents how much the community cares for them. Last year, cards were distributed to over 500 long-term residents.
Through Project Snowman, students in kindergarten through fourth grade had the opportunity to spread some holiday cheer and help residents feel connected to others in a fun, friendly way. Each student wrote a holiday greeting and created a holiday picture in a Christmas card to send. With the help and support of all the classroom teachers, the school collected over 300 Christmas cards to send to Project Snowman.