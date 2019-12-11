Melissa Gough, a second-grade teacher at Hills-Hendersonville Elementary, received a grant through the Canon-McMillan Horizon Foundation for the Qball Microphone to promote participation in the classroom. The Qball, featured on ABC’s show “Shark Tank,” is designed to help every student in the classroom participate in a fun and exciting way. It’s the 21st-century version of the ever-popular classroom talking stick: a tossable, ball-shaped wireless microphone, wrapped in durable foam fit for elementary students to adults alike.
It gives everyone a voice because it:
Raises and clarifies the dialogue in the classroom
Increases engagement
Hears students’ voices
Encourages participation
Creates movement
Amplifies soft-spoken students
“As a second-grade teacher, I feel there are days that I almost have to stand on my head to keep students’ focus and interest. With this project, I hope to change all that. With the Qball Microphone (featured on Shark Tank) I want to create a fun and innovative way to capture each student’s attention and spark their curiosity,” Gough wrote in her grant proposal.
“Classroom participation is sometimes hard to come by. Many times you have the same five students raising their hands to answer questions and participate in discussion. Others do not raise their hands for many reasons: shyness, insecurity or just being off task. With the Qball Microphone, I am hoping that the focus on whole-group lessons increases, and the students who never speak up start getting more involved. Who wouldn’t want the chance to talk into the microphone and toss it to a friend to continue the discussion? When you turn something that might not be so exciting into a game of discussion, I hope it goes from a few to ALL the students wanting to be a part of the conversation. I believe that the Qball Microphone can be a game-changer for my classroom,” Gough continued in her grant proposal.
“This is the second year of using the Qball Microphone, and it truly gets my class talking and sharing in all academic areas. I use it across the curriculum, from explaining math problems and operations to discussing the painted lady butterfly life cycle. The students can’t wait to share and get their hands on the Qball Microphone. Even my quietest students can’t wait to get into the game.” Gough noted this school year.
“It has helped many of my students over these two years to come out of their shells and find their voice. I love it!” Gough said.
“After seeing the excitement and hearing the voices of Mrs. Gough’s students, I decided to purchase a Qball for every grade level,” said Shelly Brose, Hills-Hendersonville Elementary principal. “The learning and fun have spread.”
Drew Caliguiri stated, “When my principal gave my classroom a big blue foam ball and told me that it would help engage some of my quieter students, I was more than apprehensive. When the novelty of throwing a ball to your friends inside the classroom wore off, my students truly started utilizing the microphone aspect of the Qball like an extension of their voice. Having the Qball tossed to you gives your voice a sense of authority and confidence, that does not come standard in every student.”
Faculty will continue to ensure that all students are heard at Hills-Hendersonville Elementary School.