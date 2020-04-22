Spring is here, however with these uncertain times, sometimes we find ourselves thinking that we don’t even realize what the date is or what day of the week it is. Who would ever think that we would be faced with a worldwide pandemic? The fact is that it is happening, and it is going to be a while before things get back to normal.
As your Mayor, I just wanted to say how proud I am of the residents of Canonsburg and surrounding Washington County. You have shown how responsible you are by following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and just personally being aware of how crucial social distancing is in this situation. We want things to get back to normal and start opening, but first, we need to take care of business. That means continuing social distancing on a day to day basis until we are told we no longer need to by the CDC. There are a few people still out there thinking that they don’t have to follow directions and that it isn’t going to happen to them. The fact is that coronavirus doesn’t discriminate against anyone. We are all vulnerable. So please, don’t take it upon yourself to think it is okay to not social distance, or that it is okay not to wear face masks or gloves. We all need to be proactive in keeping the virus under control by not spreading it to others. Think of it as if everyone has it or may be carrying it. Protect yourself and others by doing the right thing. Together we can all get through this as safe as possible and as quick as possible.
It is tough to be cooped up in the house all day. Use the time to get caught up on spring cleaning, yard work and just spending quality time together. Remember that it is OK to support local businesses and restaurants if we practice social distancing.
Financially, I know times are challenging for many put out of work due to the pandemic. There are many government programs out there to take advantage of if you need to, talk to your bank or go online to see what is available. Also, locally there are pop-up pantries weekly for families in need of food, and area children are being served lunches at many schools. Please take advantage of these programs designed to help those in need.
Things will get better and be back to normal as soon as possible. In the meantime, if there is anything I can do to help, please feel free to contact me.