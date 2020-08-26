I’m proud to announce that the mayor and police chief have joined with Borough Council and community church leaders, who have come together to have the hard, but needed conversations and address racism and inequality in our community. Through these meetings, we officially formed a new group called the Diversity and Inclusion Recognition Task Force.
Our goal and mission are simple. First, listen and be a forum where community leaders can hear all ethnic backgrounds, races, religions and LGBTQ groups. To keep an open mind and have the hard dialogue that ultimately leads to a mutual understanding that bridges any gaps between these groups, police, government and church. Second, to work together as one to bring equality and justice to our diverse citizens. Third, facilitate these forums and follow through with a plan of action. Lastly, and most importantly, all who come must be willing to identify their own personal and organizational implicit and explicit biases and be prepared to effectuate change.
The mayor and your police chief can assure you that we will not tolerate racism, inequality or injustice and will continually strive to serve all of the many diverse citizens of the Canonsburg Community.
For further details, call the Mayor’s Office at 724-745-1800 ext. 516.