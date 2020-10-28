It’s hard to believe that fall is here and the holidays are fast approaching.
With the change of seasons, I turn my focus to the coronavirus pandemic and what it could bring in the upcoming months. With the uncertainty of a surge in cases, I want everyone to continue with the utmost safety precautions. Our community has been fortunate with low numbers, but to keep it that way, we all need to continue the course of social distancing, frequent handwashing and mask-wearing whenever we go out. It’s not only for your safety but for the protection of others.
Our world has become a battleground due to differing opinions regarding politics, racism, justice and inequality. Disrespect has become the norm. We need to come together as one and learn to accept each other as individuals. Our country was built on the principles of equality and justice for all, as well as freedom of religion and speech. No one should be hostile toward another because their opinion is different. We can’t all think and act alike, or there would be no uniqueness in this world.
The divide among people in our country is disheartening, scary and worrisome. We all want a better world for our children and grandchildren. It is up to each of us as individuals to make the change for the good of all. Let’s try to be kind to one another and to help others whenever possible.
I am proud of our community because I feel that as a small town, we have come together to lessen the spread of the pandemic and are working on the other issues overwhelming our world.
May we all be an example to the rest of the world that kindness and love start at home. Let’s make a difference and do our part. May it spread throughout the land to help us heal and grow.
Thank you for your help in this critical matter. I am counting on all of you to do your part. God Bless you all, and God Bless the United States of America.