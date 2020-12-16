We just celebrated Thanksgiving, and Christmas is around the corner. It’s a time for celebration and making memories with family and friends. This year, however, the pandemic presents many challenges we did not anticipate.
Turning my focus to the coronavirus pandemic and what it could bring to us in the upcoming months has caused me to think proactively because simply, what we do now will impact us in the future. That is why I am still asking each of you to continue with the utmost safety precautions in the upcoming months. Our community has been fortunate with our low numbers, and I know that we all want to keep it that way. We all need to continue the course of social distancing, handwashing frequently and wearing our masks whenever we go out. It’s not only for your safety but for the protection of others as well.
Try not only to think about yourself but to think about other people in this uncertain time. December is a time of giving and reflection on how blessed we all are. With people fighting amongst themselves because of different opinions, racism, equality, and much more, we need to find common ground among ourselves and bring back respect for each other as well as our police and other authoritative figures. Together we can solve anything. We can’t expect everyone to act or think alike, but we can agree to have an open mind and accept people for the individuals that they are. This holiday season, it is my Christmas wish to bring back love and kindness into our everyday lives to help bring people back together and help overcome our differences together. We all want a better world for our kids and grandkids. It is up to each of us as individuals to make the change for the good of all. Let’s try to be kind to one another and to help others whenever possible.
Our small town and the whole of Washington County have come together in a big way to help people who are struggling in life. Our town came together for the Summit Hill Apartment Fire Victims. Now, the residents of Washington County have come together through their selfless donations through 2,000 Turkeys who donated over $207,000 to feed needy families not only for Thanksgiving Day but for Christmas and the upcoming year by supporting our local Food Banks. I am proud to see us spreading love and kindness to others. Let’s make a difference and do our part to be kind. We all can be an example to the rest of the world. Kindness and love start at home. Thank you for helping us spread it throughout our land and for helping us heal and grow.
Thank you for your help in these most important matters. I am counting on all of you to do your part. Merry Christmas! God Bless you all, and God Bless the United States of America.