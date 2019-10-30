Fall has arrived, and the kids are back at school transitioning from summer break to academic studies. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in our public safety departments for the excellent job they do keeping our town safe. They are second to none! They pay close attention to all calls that are dispatched, no matter what the concern, and make sure everything is checked out and taken care of. Thanks to everyone for a job well done!
With safety being one of my most pressing issues, I hope everyone would be a part of our Neighborhood Watch Program. This program empowers citizens, both young and old, to become active in community efforts through involvement by watching over neighborhoods. Many residents have been involved in checking on the well- being of individuals in their neighborhood. Please come together with your neighbors, keep an eye on what is happening and if something doesn’t look right, call 911 to have an officer check it out. Don’t worry about being a bother, we would rather you be safe than sorry. Good things are happening because of this program, so please be proactive and watch over your own neighborhoods.
A significant concern of mine as I read the police reports, the newspaper and talk to our police officers is the number of residents being scammed by someone trying to take advantage of trusting people, especially the elderly. This type of incident is becoming more and more prevalent in our society. Alarming examples include: someone calling and acting as though they are a utility company trying to collect a debt and asking you to buy gift cards to pay off your bill; calls from someone stating they are from the IRS (The IRS will never call you. They will send a certified letter); individuals pretending to be a relative or friend needing money because they are in some type of trouble; and even people trying to tell you that you won a prize asking you to send money or gift cards in order to receive the prize. These are just a few of the scams. My advice to you is to be careful, take your time and check things out before making any decisions concerning money. If you think it is suspicious, call the police (911) to report it. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Also, anyone soliciting door to door must have a permit issued by the Borough of Canonsburg. Do not open your door unless you see a permit. If someone shows up and you did not schedule an appointment, do not grant them access to your home. If you did schedule an appointment, ask to see identification.
Lastly, we are working hard to make Canonsburg a wonderful place for people to live, work, play and love to visit. The Christmas Committee is working diligently again this year to bring the holidays alive in Canonsburg with the “Old Fashioned Christmas” celebration, Friday, Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 from noon to 9 p.m. If you want to be involved, contact us through our website canonsburgchristmas.com. There are many ways to help from decorating, being a vendor, sponsoring a gingerbread house or setting up and tearing down. Your help would be appreciated!
As always, my open-door policy is in effect. If you have any concerns, ideas, or just want to talk in general, come down and let me hear from you. It is the people who get involved in their community that really make a difference. Could that be you?
I look forward to seeing you at the upcoming holiday celebrations and throughout the community in the forthcoming weeks.