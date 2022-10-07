Fall is finally in the air. This is always my favorite time of year. This morning, I woke up, and the temperature was in the upper 40s, the perfect weather for walking my pup in the crisp, dewy air. I grabbed a flannel and set about the day.
Though I don’t usually let the weather tell me when fall starts. Fall is a feeling. If the chain coffee stores can get away with pumpkin spice in August, I give myself permission to get out my decorative pinecones and three-wick candles scented like pie as soon as the calendar strikes September.
Fall will always hold a special place in my heart. September means a lot to me: my sister and I were both born mid-month, and our county fair always fell on my birthday week. Every card stuffed with cash funded my adventures there. I was a 4-H kid but never one for livestock. The only time I showed an animal at the county fair was my pet bird, and she never even left the cage for fear she’d fly away.
Fall, fundamentally, is a season of change, and we’ve got change in this edition for you. In this edition, we cover both ends of the spectrum with Washington County businesses: one closing and one under new ownership.
Solomon’s Seafood started as a small shop in 1989 that sold fresh fish and takeout orders. In 1993, the business moved to its Hall Avenue location, serving up quality fare with a family-friendly atmosphere. Michael and Georgetta Williamson said the decision did not come easily, but they decided it would be best to do it while they are still in good health. Read more about the restaurant’s history within.
Then North Strabane shop Vintage Grace Boutique has been transferred to new owner Becca Carl, former general manager at Ulta Beauty. She’s been on the hunt to start a small business in the area for years. When the former owners approached her with the idea, it seemed like a no-brainer.
No matter what fall fun you’re getting into, I hope something in this publication appeals to your childlike sense of wonder and that you can embrace the change in your life.
Take care, stay safe and see you in the next edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.