Happy summer, y'all!
I've always been more of a fan of fall myself, but there's healing in dancing in the sunlight, swimming and enjoying a choice beverage on my porch with my pup.
Of course, if you're drinking something delicious, you might want to pair something just as hearty with it to eat.
Entirely unintentionally, this edition focuses quite a bit on food. Our cover story features the Old Road Farm, a regenerative farm in Buffalo Township part of the community-supported agriculture movement, where families buy "shares" of a farmer's food. The goods are delivered during the summer and fall to shareowners. Karis and Alex Tressel were not farmers before starting this venture, but a 62-acre farm and farmhouse caught her eye. It's a fascinating story. I hope you all enjoy it.
If you're considering indulging your sweet tooth, might I recommend Joe's Bakery? This Washington staple produces some of the best doughnuts around. Since they're just down the street, I have to resist the temptation to grab a dozen weekly and save the treats for special occasions. The plain white box simply stamped with the bakery's name and contact information is always a more than welcome sight in our newsroom.
We also have highlights from Western Area Career and Technology Center's recent 50th-anniversary celebration. Current and former students and staff buried a time capsule to be opened in another 50 years. The school is also at a point of significant change, with the principal and executive director both stepping down ahead of the upcoming school year. With the rising cost of secondary education programs, students increasingly see that trade schools and technology centers can be a cost-effective option to get into the workforce quicker, with less debt and far more options.
And as always, we've got some upcoming events and recent happenings in Canonsburg spotlighted in our Canonsburg Corner.
No matter if you're looking for some good eats of the natural or doughy variety, here's hoping you can find something exciting to do this summer with the ones you hold dear.
If there's something you'd like to see featured in an upcoming edition of this publication, please do not hesitate to reach out. I genuinely love hearing from readers. Your feedback is so appreciated!
Please send questions, comments, or concerns to tthurston@observer-reporter.com or call me at 724-222-2200 ext. 2421.
Until next time, take care and be safe.
Digital Operations Director
Trista Thurston oversees digital content and assists in revenue generation for Observer-Reporter and The Almanac.
