Editor’s note: The following is a letter dated July 14 from Walter Conrad, Canonsburg Senior Citizen Center president, lightly edited for grammar and length. The Canonsburg Senior Center is still offering grab-and-go lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone over 60, with a suggested donation of $2. The center is still closed for all other activities.
BY WALTER CONRAD
Canonsburg Senior Citizen Center president
Canonsburg Family and Friends,
The novel coronavirus could have written the following if COVID-19 could write.
I’m saddened to say that recent times have been an experience. The time is coming that I will not say goodbye, but will be nearby should the situation call me back into action. Many have wanted me to leave anyway. A few failed to acknowledge my presence. I don’t believe I was ever loved or even appreciated. I will have to step aside sometime soon to allow you all to attempt life as it was before.
Some of you may have wanted me to resign, to disappear forever. I am not sorry to say it isn’t that simple.
Any stress you might have undertaken might have been used to improve your life. Some likely looked for creative ways to expand your style of living. Few things I trust can be a cause to say thank you.
I could quickly come back. If someone fails to cover a cough or neglects to wash their hands, I will take it as an invitation. Go ahead and gather in groups or hug your neighbors. With some diligence on your part, you could help me start a ‘hot spot’ to settle in. Remember, that if you initiate the means, I can establish a renewal of terror.
While those experts are trying to eradicate me, they might only hold me back a little. So I must step into a life of uncertainty with the other flues and viruses still in the shadows.
Because we are the Canonsburg Senior Center, we will hold steady and do our part to remain stable. As of this writing, I have not heard of any of our members being stricken with this virus.
So many areas are loosening restrictions only to have cases spike. I feel confident that we at the Canonsburg Senior Center will remain steadfast to exhibit safety not to do things that may put us at risk of falling to this virus.
God bless you all.