Parking: Frank Sarris Public Library is located at 35 N. Jefferson Ave. Our entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
We are open for in-person services but please remember:
Our dropbox for returned items has moved. It is now located on Murdock Street.
Patrons can browse our adult, children and young adult collections on the first floor. Patrons can also use our computers as well as copy and fax documents. Please visit our website for our prices regarding services like printing and faxing.
Computers and study rooms are first-come, first-serve. Computers are limited to one hour per patron. Study rooms are limited to two hours per patron, and occupancy, at this time, is one person/room. We ask that all patrons please be mindful of others when using either a computer or a study room.
These changes will remain in effect until further notice. Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Join us for Library Day at Southpointe!
Join our staff each Wednesday from 4–7 p.m. at the Community Room in Printscape Arena at Southpointe. Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for continued updates.
Check this out!
Frank Sarris Public Library is excited to announce our latest collection: Wonderbook. From Findaway, the makers of our popular Playaway and Launchpad collections, Wonderbook contains a pre-loaded audiobook player permanently attached to the inside of a hardcover book. Children can enjoy storytime anytime, anywhere. The Wonderbook catalog includes many picture books, leveled readers, early chapter books and non-fiction titles. There’s something for every child to discover and enjoy. We will continue to add new titles over the coming months.
Save the date!
Allegheny Land Trust Environmental Program – This free program run by Julie Travaglini of Allegheny Land Trust and will focus on environmental topics. February’s presentation will cover bees. March will focus on composting. First Floor-Athena Sarris Programming Room. Feb. 19 and March 12. 1-3 p.m.
Bigfoot Conference – Bigfoot has been sighted at Frank Sarris Public Library! Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for continued updates about this event. March 5 (alternate date: March 19)
Adult programming
FSPL Book Club – There will be no FSPL Book Club in January. Books for February’s book club will be made available at the circulation desk on or after Jan. 12, 2022.
FSPL Book Club – The February book will be “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah. If interested, patrons are asked to register by calling the circulation desk, 724-745-1308 option #1 and then pick up your book at the library. First Floor-Athena Sarris Programming Room. Feb. 9, 1 p.m.
Children’s programming
Note: All children’s programming will operate under a new schedule beginning the week of Jan. 3.
Monday
Family Story Time – Families will enjoy songs, stories, and crafts together. All ages. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
Wiggles & Giggles – This program focuses on movement while introducing new vocabulary. Children also develop their gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills during each session. Ages 2-5. Monday, 11 a.m.
Tuesday
Toddler Tales – Toddlers will engage in songs, stories and activities in a fun, educational environment. Ages 18 months-3 years old. Tuesday, 10:15 a.m.
More than a Story – Children will enjoy songs, a story and a craft or activity that emphasizes basic learning skills. Ages 3-5. Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Wednesday
Little Picassos – Inspire your children’s imagination and self-expression with hands-on art activities. Every week there is a new make and take creation. Ages 2-5. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
STEM & Stories – Children listen to stories and tinker with projects that inspire their scientific minds. Ages 3-5. Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Family Story Time – Families will enjoy songs, stories, and crafts together. All ages. Wednesday, 11:45 a.m.
Teen Programming
FSPL Chess Club – “Check” out this club, back by popular request. Sponsored by the FSPL Teen Advisory Board, this club meets monthly, every second Tuesday. All ages and talent levels are welcome. Register by calling the library at 724-745-1308, option #1. 1st floor. Jan. 11 and Feb. 8, 5-6 p.m.
Teen Advisory Board – The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit members of the community. Students in grades 7 -12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about TAB may be directed to Dana Bell at dbell@franksarrislibrary.org.
Jan. 3 and Feb. 7, 6-7 p.m. at Frank Sarris Public Library.
#FSPLonline Schedule – Find us on YouTube FSPLonline
Fridays
8 p.m. This is a weekly online event.
Bedtime Stories – A virtual storytime for all! Snuggle up with your little ones as we sing songs, learn lullabies and listen to stories that focus on the bedtime ritual. Ages: 1-5.
Online Resources
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing educational courses anywhere, anytime, through a Wi-Fi connection. New users are asked to enter their library barcode number to get started. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
LibraryPass ComicPlus
With LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus, you have access to more than 20,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga–including popular titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bee and Puppycat, Big Nate, My Little Pony, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Stranger Things, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and hundreds more. Titles are available for kids (ages 5+) through adult (ages 18+). Every title is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for offline reading – no waiting on holds lists, no wasting data! All you need is your library card. Find Library Pass under Resources at franksarrislibrary.org.
Overdrive eBooks and Magazines!
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using Overdrive and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7! This resource is also available as the Libby app.
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.