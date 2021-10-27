Parking: Frank Sarris Public Library is located at 35 N. Jefferson Ave. Our entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
We are open for in-person services but please remember:
Regarding our current mask policy: Adults, children over the age of 2 and teenagers must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth upon entering the building, regardless of vaccination status. For those unable to wear a mask, curbside services are still available.
Our dropbox for returned items is located on Murdock Street.
Patrons can browse our adult, children and young adult collections on the first floor. Patrons can also use our computers as well as copy and fax documents. For our prices regarding services like printing and faxing, please visit our website.
Computers and study rooms are first-come, first-serve. Computers are limited to one hour per patron. Due to social distancing requirements, the staff is temporarily not able to offer assistance on the computers. Study rooms are limited to two hours per patron, and occupancy, at this time, is one person/room. We ask that all patrons please be mindful of others when using either a computer or a study room.
These changes will remain in effect until further notice. Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Holiday reminder!
As a reminder, the library will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will reopen at noon on Nov. 27. Stay healthy and safe over the holiday!
Join Us for Library Day at Southpointe!
Join our staff each Wednesday from 4–8 p.m. at Printscape Arena at Southpointe for the following activities:
Pre-K Discovery – Your child will enjoy songs, stories and games. Each class is a chance to practice kindergarten readiness skills such as listening during stories, early literacy skills and following directions. Ages 4-5. 4–4:30 p.m.
Family Story Time – Families are encouraged to participate in this program for stories and fun. 7–7:30 p.m.
We are developing a Lego Club and Robotics Club. Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for continued updates.
Save the Date!
FSPL Chess Club – “Check” out this club, back by popular request. Sponsored by the FSPL Teen Advisory Board, this club meets monthly, every second Tuesday. All ages and talent levels are welcome. Register by calling the library at 724-745-1308, option #1. Nov. 9, 5-6 p.m.
Awesome Pawsome Pet Show – Do you think your pet is awesome? Well, so do we! Bring your pet to the Frank Sarris Public Library and let us take their picture. We want to share your awesome pet with our social media for all to see! In a fun twist, participants can claim a title for their pet, such as Cutest Pet or Most Pampered Pet. Costumes are optional. Follow the paw prints from our Murdock St. parking lot to our covered veranda on North Jefferson Ave to have your pet’s picture taken. Free Clifford book per pet. Nov. 6, 12-2 p.m.
Trivia Night of the Round Tables – Join us for an evening of questions, prizes and fun! Teams can have 4 – 6 people. Open to teens, adults and families with children ages 12+. Registration is now open. All participants will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for more information. Nov. 13, 6:30-8 p.m.
Ruth A. Bershok Book Signing – Join us for an interesting, inside look at one local author’s experiences in the nursing profession. Ruth A. Bershok will be discussing her book, “Proud to Wear My South Side Cap: My Half-Century Journey through Nursing.” At the end of the discussion and Q/A, Ruth will sign and sell copies of her book. Admission is free. Nov 20, 1-2:30 p.m.
Upcoming Frank Sarris Public Library Programs
Adult Programming
FSPL Book Club – The November book will be “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed” by Lori Gottlieb. 1st Floor-Athena Sarris Programming Room. Nov. 10, 1 p.m.
FSPL Book Club – The December book will be “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash” by Jean Shepard. 1st Floor-Athena Sarris Programming Room. Dec. 8, 1 p.m.
Children’s Programming Monday
Bouncing Babies – Perfect for especially young children. Parents bond with their children over stories and songs. Ages birth-18months. Monday, 10:15 a.m.
Yoga & Stories – Stretch and be centered at this special yoga session for kids (and their grownups)! We use stories and child-friendly concepts to guide toddlers and up through a simple yoga routine. Learning yoga can help kids (and grownups) build concentration and focus, learn to manage stress, and develop body awareness. Ages 2-5. Monday, 10:15 a.m.
Wiggles & Giggles – This program focuses on movement while introducing new vocabulary. Children also develop their gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills during each session. Ages 2-5. Monday, 11 a.m.
Tuesday
More than a Story – Children will enjoy songs, a story and a craft or activity that emphasizes basic learning skills. Ages 3-5. Tuesday, 10:15 a.m.
Toddler Tales – Toddlers will engage in songs, stories and activities in a fun, educational environment. Ages 2-3. Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Wednesday
Little Picassos – Inspire your children’s imagination and self-expression with hands-on art activities. Every week there is a new make and take creation. Ages 2-5. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
STEM & Stories – Children listen to stories and tinker with projects that inspire their scientific minds. Ages 3-5. Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Teen Programming
Teen Advisory Board – The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit community members. Students in grades 7 -12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about TAB may be directed to Beth Kairush at bkairush@franksarrislibrary.org. Nov. 1, 6-7 p.m. at Frank Sarris Public Library.
#FSPLonline Schedule - Find us on YouTube FSPLonline
September & October #FSPLonline Schedule
This is a monthly online event. Check our website and Facebook page for more information.
Mundo Mondays – A Pre-K storytime devoted to exploring and celebrating the differences and similarities between people worldwide. By sharing stories, we learn to understand and empathize with others regardless of culture or appearance.
Fridays
8 p.m. This is a weekly online event.
Bedtime Stories - A virtual storytime for all! Snuggle up with your little ones as we sing songs, learn lullabies and listen to stories that focus on the bedtime ritual. Ages: 1-5.
Online Resources Virtual Library Card
Virtual library cards are available to all ages, and parent/guardian approval for those under age 18 is not required at this time. A virtual library card will allow you to access our electronic resources such as eBooks (OverDrive/Libby), audiobooks (OverDrive/Libby), comic books and graphic novels (LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus), movie streaming and children’s shows (Kanopy) and community courses (Universal Class) all from the comfort of your home. For more information, check our https://www.franksarrislibrary.org/resources/” target=”_blank”
Resources page. There is no fee to register for a virtual library card. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about overdue fines or lost items because the resources are accessed electronically.
Kanopy is an on-demand film streaming service that allows FSPL cardholders free access to start streaming films instantly. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers. Stream up to eight available movies/month. To access, create an account with Kanopy, verify your email address and then enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting, and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing educational courses anywhere, anytime, through a Wi-Fi connection. To get started, new users are asked to enter their library barcode number. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
LibraryPass ComicPlus
With LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus, you have access to more than 20,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga–including popular titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bee and Puppycat, Big Nate, My Little Pony, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Stranger Things, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and hundreds more. Titles are available for kids (ages 5+) through adults (ages 18+). Every title is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for offline reading–no waiting on holds lists, no wasting data! All you need is your library card. Find Library Pass under Resources at franksarrislibrary.org.
Overdrive eBooks and now magazines!
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook, or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using Overdrive and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7! This resource is also available as the Libby app.
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.