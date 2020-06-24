In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the staff at Frank Sarris Public Library has made significant changes to serve our patrons in the safest possible manner. We’ve introduced curbside pickup as well as instituted limited public hours. Staff members wear masks, and frequent handwashing is encouraged. Due to the restrictions on in-person services, all our children’s programming will be online this summer. For more information, check our website franksarrislibrary.org or find us on Facebook.
Staff members are also busy organizing our FSPL FanFest on Oct. 3. We are excited to welcome comic creator guests Steve Orlando and Peter Tomasi to FSPL FanFest. Read more about their work on our FSPL FanFest Facebook Page.
#FSPLonline Summer Schedule
Summer storytimes started June 1 and will run through Aug. 21. The following Story Times will be online weekly:
Mondays
10:30 a.m.
Mundo Monday
An online storytime for Pre-K through elementary schoolers that celebrates the differences that make us unique and the shared humanity that brings us together. This storytime helps us exercise our social literacy by exploring the many different types of people around the world and helping us identify–and share–our unique qualities. This summer, as we “Imagine Our Story,” we’ll explore the folklore of cultures the world over by common theme and unique twists.
11:00 a.m.
Wiggles and Giggles Live – Ages 2-5.
Join the fun as we wiggle and giggle to our favorite songs and fingerplays.
Tuesdays
10:30 a.m.
Toddler Time – Ages 2-3.
A storytime program for toddlers that focuses on early literacy activities using stories, music and motor skills.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m.
Pre-K discovery – Ages 4-5.
Join us virtually as we read stories, discover numbers and letters and develop our vocabulary
Thursdays
10:30 a.m.
Escuelita (Little School) – Ages 2 up to pre-K.
An online Spanish program. This program combines music, literacy and movement to build secondary language skills while developing gross and fine motor skills. A perfect program for families, caregivers and developmental learning centers.
Fridays
8 p.m.
Bedtime Story Time – Ages 1-5.
Join us every Friday for a virtual bedtime story. Listen to stories, new rhymes and songs as we get ready for bed.
Escape Rooms
From mid-June through mid-July, we will have three different escape rooms adventures available on our website:
3 Little Pigs – ages Pre-K through 3rd grade
Rumplestiltskin – ages 4th-6 grade
Greek Mythology – ages pre-teen and up.
Virtual Summer Quest (July 7-July 30)
Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Summer Quest will be an interactive online program using Zoom. Space is limited to the first 100 registrations each week, and registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link and password. Registered participants may pick up a packet of supplies each week at the library. Through stories and lots of activities, we will be exploring fairytales, fairytale science, mythical creatures, castles and dragons.
Summer Reading
Reading challenges for all ages started on June 8 and will run through Aug. 21. Summer reading challenges will be offered using Readsquared, an online platform, and also in a paper version. More information can be found on our website, franksarrislibrary.org.
FSPL Kanopy Club
Lights! Cameras! Action! Join the club each month as we discuss a selected film available through Kanopy, our library’s free online movie streaming service. Films chosen will range from cinematic classics to recent releases, so there’s something for everyone. Meetings are online via Zoom and are scheduled for the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. To register, go to our website franksarrislibrary.org or our Facebook page.