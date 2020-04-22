The library has received a directive from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries that all public libraries in Pennsylvania will be closed until further notice. There are no “in-person” routine public library services during this time; however, that doesn’t mean we can’t be here for you.
Cyber Storytimes
Frank Sarris Public Library staff are excited to stay connected with our community and be part of each other’s day. Although we can’t have “in-person” programs, we are providing online programs through our Facebook account. We are offering live streams and video children’s storytimes, with book readings and activities. These have already been viewed over 4,000 times. So far, these storytimes have included on-site stories (the park, the fire station) and fun activities. There is Mundo Monday, which celebrates the differences that make us unique, bedtime stories on Friday nights, Spanish storytime and activity and a very active dance party. Look for new stories each week or watch previous FSPL Cyber Story Times anytime on our Frank Sarris Public Library Facebook page.
Current weekly schedule:
Mondays 10:30 a.m.: Mundo Mondays
Tuesdays 10:30 a.m.: Virtual Library Adventures
Wednesdays 10:30 a.m.: Wiggles Dance Party
Thursdays 10:30 a.m.: Escuelita (Little School)
Fridays 8:00 p.m.: Bedtime Story
If you can’t join at the scheduled time, feel free to watch the storytime when it works best for you and your family. Who knows, you may even find a favorite that you’ll return to again and again!
Virtual Library Cards
Virtual library cards are currently available to community members who presently do not have a WAGGIN library card. We have already issued 90+ virtual library cards. Here is how and where to sign up for a virtual card:
Virtual library cards are available to all ages, and parent/guardian approval for those under age 18 is not required at this time. A virtual library card will allow you to access the library’s electronic resources such as eBooks (OverDrive/Libby), audiobooks (OverDrive/Libby), electronic magazines (Flipster), movie streaming and children’s shows (Kanopy) and community courses (Universal Class) all from the comfort of your home.
There is no fee to register for a virtual library card. Additionally, because the resources are accessed electronically, you don’t have to worry about overdue fines or lost items.
If you currently do not have a WAGGIN library card and would like to receive a virtual WAGGIN library card through the Frank Sarris Public Library, fill out the information required for the FSPL Virtual Library Card form and click submit when done. The registration form can be found on franksarrislibrary.org (use the ‘Request a virtual library card today!’ button on the top of our website) or the library’s Facebook page. Make sure to include a valid email address that you regularly check as that is how the library will notify you of your new library card number.
Once you receive your virtual library card, if you have any questions about accessing the library’s electronic resources, please feel free to email director@franksarrislibrary.org with the Subject Line: eResource Question.
Additional information on our online resources can be found at franksarrislibrary.org under RESOURCES
Flipster
With Flipster, you can read popular magazines on your computer, mobile device or tablet! You’ll find magazines covering current events, cooking, celebrities and human-interest stories, beauty, wellness and more. To access, enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number. Happy reading!
Kanopy
Kanopy is an on-demand film streaming service that allows FSPL cardholders free access to start streaming films instantly. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers. Stream up to eight available movies a month. There is no limit on the number of children’s shows you may watch. To access, create an account with Kanopy, verify your email address and then enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, Cake Decorating, Meditation, Dog Training, Bullying, Homeschooling, Quickbooks, How to Use an iPad, Parenting, and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7, and you may start a course whenever you choose. You can access these free continuing education courses anywhere, anytime, through a WiFi connection. To get started, new users are asked to enter their library barcode number. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
OverDrive/Libby eBooks
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook, or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks and more using OverDrive and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7! This resource is also available as the Libby app.
Along with the 4,000 views of our storytimes, we have seen a rise in the usage of our online resources during our closure. We encourage everyone to take this opportunity to check out our online resources, and if you don’t have a library card – apply for a virtual one and explore the possibilities! When our time at home is over – we look forward to welcoming you back to the library.