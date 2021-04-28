Frank Sarris Public Library
Parking: Our entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
We are open for in-person services but please remember:
Wearing a mask that covers both an individual’s nose and mouth is required for all patrons entering our building. Curbside services are available to those who are not able to wear a proper face covering.
Patrons can browse for items on the first floor, use our computers, copy and fax documents. For our prices regarding services like printing and faxing, please visit our website.
The Children’s Department on the second floor will be temporarily closed. New and recent additions to our children and young adult collections will be available for browsing on the first floor. If a patron needs an item from our Children’s Department, a staff member can retrieve it for them.
Computers and study rooms are first-come, first-serve. Computers are limited to one hour per patron. Due to social distancing requirements, the staff is temporarily not able to offer assistance on the computers. Study rooms are limited to two hours per patron, and occupancy is one person per room. If you need to reserve a study room for a specific date and time, there will be a charge of $5.00 per hour. We ask that all patrons please be mindful of others when using either a computer or a study room.
These changes will remain in effect until further notice. Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Upcoming Programs
Tales and Tails 2021 and Health – Keep an eye out for a new video featuring Dr. Know-it-all and his friends having fun while teaching the proper handwashing method! We will read books, learn a handwashing song and perform a science experiment.
Little Picassos Take and Make – Little Picassos Take and Make can help satisfy the artistic spirit in your little ones until we can safely welcome you back for in-person programs. Children ages 2-5 may register to pick up a craft and paints to create their own masterpiece! The pick-up for the packet will be the second Wednesday of May. Registration will be on our website.
Find-n-Seek – Grab some family or friends for an outdoor scavenger hunt around Canonsburg. Teams will compete in one of three divisions (families, teen or adult), and a $50 prize will be awarded to the winning team in each division. Pre-register online or sign up that day. Find more information on our website. May 1, 12–3 p.m. (In the case of inclement weather, the hunt will take place on May 15.
Teen Advisory Board – The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize, and lead activities that will benefit community members. Students in grades 7-12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about the Teen Advisory Board may be directed to Beth Kairush at bkairush@franksarrislibrary.org. May 3, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom.
FSPL Book Club – The May book will be “The Weekenders” by Mary K. Andrews. If interested, patrons are asked to register by calling the main circulation desk, 724-745-1308 option #1 and then pick up your book at the library. We will meet in the 2nd-floor Atrium area. May 12, 1 p.m.
MacraMay – Why ‘knot’ enjoy an hour of learning to macrame your very own plant hanger? Call the library at 724-745-1308 to register by May 12. Open to ages 16 and up – masks are required. May 15, 1 p.m.
Teen Advisory Board – The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize, and lead activities that will benefit community members. Students in grades 7-12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about the Teen Advisory Board may be directed to Beth Kairush at bkairush@franksarrislibrary.org. June 7, 6–7 p.m. via Zoom.
FSPL Book Club – The June book will be “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand. If interested, patrons are asked to register by calling the main circulation desk, 724-745-1308 option #1 and then pick up your book at the library. 2nd-floor Atrium area. June 9, 1 p.m.
Summer Quest Camp – Tails to Tales
Join us for six weeks of fun at Cecil Park, 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Camp starts June 29 and ends on Aug. 5. Sign up for one week or all six weeks, whatever fits your schedule. Open to children in grades K-4 (children must have finished kindergarten, first, second or third grade). New this year – lunch will be provided all three days of camp! The cost is $15/week/child. Enrollment is limited for each week of Summer Quest Camp due to space and staff. Because we want every child to have the opportunity to attend, there are a limited number of scholarships available to families in need. Please contact Ms. Barb at bsomma@franksarrislibrary.org for more information on scholarships. Registration will open June 1.
Story Time at the Park provides active young children with stories, fingerplays and songs based on simple concepts, repetition and lots of movement. Fit for ages 2-3, but siblings are welcome. Mondays 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. at Cecil Park, starting in late June.
Wiggles & Giggles
This program focuses on movement while developing gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills while also introducing new vocabulary. Ages 2-5. Mondays 11 – 11:30 a.m. at Cecil Park, starting in late June.
Family Story Time
Family Story Time is moving to the library for the summer. At this weekly storytime, you’ll share songs, stories and fun. Ages 2-5. Registration will be required as space is limited. Starting in June.
Summer Reading Extravaganza
Join the Washington County libraries as we celebrate our love of reading! Each library will have a table for you to explore what they offer and a fun activity related to the Tails to Tales Summer Reading theme for children to take home. More information to come. July 31 at Mingo Park
Playaways – we have over 600 pre-loaded audiobooks available for check out! Listen in your car, while exercising or gardening or just sitting around the house. Lightweight and easy to use – they run on a battery, and you can listen using earbuds or through a speaker with an auxiliary cord.
#FSPLonline Schedule - Find us on YouTube, FSPLonline
May Schedule
Mondays
11 a.m.
Mundo Mondays – An all-ages (with a focus on Pre-K – Elementary) online storytime devoted to exploring and celebrating the differences and similarities between people all over the world. By sharing stories, we learn to understand and empathize with others regardless of culture or appearance.
Tuesdays
11 a.m.
Pre-K Discovery – This is a virtual storytime for ages 4-5 years. Your child will enjoy stories, discover numbers, letters and develop their vocabulary. Each program is a chance for them to practice kindergarten readiness skills.
Wednesdays
11 a.m.
Wiggles & Giggles Live – A Facebook live program for ages 2-5 years. Tune in with your little ones to stretch, sing and dance. This program introduces new vocabulary and focuses on movement while developing gross motor, listening and social skills.
Thursdays
11 a.m.
Escuelita – An online storytime bridging English and Spanish, combining music, literacy and movement. Building secondary language skills and promoting social skills all while developing gross and ﬁne motor skills. Escuelita is designed for ages two up to Pre-K. With easy access and no time constraints, Escuelita is another way to promote family time.
Fridays
8 p.m.
Bedtime Stories – A virtual storytime for all! Snuggle up with your little ones as we sing songs, learn lullabies and listen to stories that focus on the bedtime ritual. Ages 1-5.
Saturdays
11 a.m.
Family Story Time – An all-ages online storytime where you’ll share songs, stories and fun with a different member of our children’s programming staff each week.
June-August #FSPLonline Schedule
Mondays
11 a.m.
Mundo Mondays – A Pre-K storytime devoted to exploring and celebrating the differences and similarities between people worldwide. By sharing stories, we learn to understand and empathize with others regardless of culture or appearance.
Fridays
8 p.m.
Online Resources
Virtual Library Card
Virtual library cards are available to all ages, and parent/guardian approval for those under age 18 is not required at this time. A virtual library card will allow you to access our electronic resources such as eBooks (OverDrive/Libby), audiobooks (OverDrive/Libby), electronic magazines (Flipster), comic books and graphic novels (LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus), movie streaming and children’s shows (Kanopy) and community courses (Universal Class) all from the comfort of your home. For more information, check our Resources page. There is no fee to register for a virtual library card. Additionally, because the resources are accessed electronically, you don’t have to worry about overdue fines or lost items
Kanopy is an on-demand film streaming service that allows FSPL cardholders free access to start streaming films instantly. Stream from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers. Stream up to eight available movies each month. To access, create an account with Kanopy, verify your email address and then enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing education courses anywhere, anytime through a WiFi connection. To get started, new users are asked to enter their library barcode number. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
LibraryPass ComicPlus
With LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus, you have access to more than 20,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga–including popular titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bee and Puppycat, Big Nate, My Little Pony, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Stranger Things, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and hundreds more. Titles are available for kids (ages 5+) through adults (ages 18+). Every title is available 24/7 for offline reading–no waiting on holds lists, no wasting data! All you need is your library card. Find Library Pass under Resources at franksarrislibrary.org.
Overdrive: eBooks and now magazines!
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using Overdrive and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7! This resource is also available as the Libby app.
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.