The Frank Sarris Public Library, in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, has graciously given their grant for the program Simple Gifts to the Canon-McMillan School District.
This virtual concert will be offered district-wide for every Canon-McMillan student in grades 5-8 on Wednesday, December 9 and grades 1-4 on Wednesday, December 16. Each concert will be 45 minutes in duration, one grade level at a time.
It will be the two women of Simple Gifts, Linda Littleton and Karen Hirshon, performing a virtual concert, teaching about their instruments and the music, and answering questions live for the students of the Canon-McMillan School District. According to its website, simplegiftsmusic.com, the program will include several different styles of music,
“The performance will include a wide range of ethnic music, such as Romanian, Bulgarian, Klezmer, Irish, American, Greek and Finnish. Assembly programs are structured so that each piece introduces either a new ethnic style or a new instrument. Questions are encouraged. The goal is to get students fired up about music––to have those already involved with music be glad that they are and have those who don’t play an instrument wish they did. These programs are educational, multicultural, interactive, and fun!”
Canon-McMillan Music Department co-chair Deanna Grandstaff said, “We are so grateful for the Frank Sarris Public Library, who generously shared this grant with the Canon-McMillan School District. We are delighted that the women of Simple Gifts can interactively share a wide range of live music and cultures with so many of our students. The children will get an opportunity to hear instruments that they might not have been exposed to prior to this concert. It will be an incredible learning opportunity for all students who participate.”