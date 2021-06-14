Fourth graders at Hills-Hendersonville and Borland Manor participated in the first virtual Battle of the Books between the schools on May 19. Battle of the Books is an annual team competition offered to fourth graders over the years at the building level, led by Bethany West at Borland Manor and Rebecca Thompson at Hills-Hendersonville. However, due to restrictions associated with COVID-19, the typical format was adjusted.
Students, teachers and principals at both schools were interested in seeing the tradition continue and worked together to allow students to participate. This year, students competed on an individual basis. First, all students read the same five books over the course of six weeks. Then, instead of an in-person assembly at each school, participating students from both schools joined together and competed in a virtual Google Meet; questions were presented in a trivia-style quiz format through Kahoot. Students answered 25 multiple choice, timed questions about the chosen titles.
The top three winners from each school were awarded grand prizes (gift cards to Barnes & Noble), and each participant received a prize bag for their efforts. While not a typical Battle of the Books, students enjoyed the experience and were thrilled to participate in an annual fourth-grade tradition.