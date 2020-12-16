Congratulations to the following student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent for the following schools:
Tyler Greenleaf – Canisius, baseball
Noah Burke – Penn State, baseball
Olivia Ulam – St. Francis, softball
Kolson DeSocio – Alderson-Broaddus, baseball
Alexis Feltz – Pitt-Johnstown, track
Athletics Director Mr. Frank Vulcano is proud of these students’ athletics and academic accomplishments, stating:
“We are very proud of our athletics teams here at Canon-McMillan. We believe our coaches understand that athletics are an extension of the educational program here. That is evident when you consider that the five student-athletes signing athletic scholarships today were not only great kids and very good players, but their combined GPA is over 3.8. We congratulate these students and their families on a great accomplishment. We also thank them for representing their school and community in such a positive manner and wish them the very best moving forward.”