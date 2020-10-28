Frank Sarris Public Library
Parking: Our entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
New operating hours
effective November 2, 2020
Monday and Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Parking Lot WiFi Hours
Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Frank Sarris Public Library is proud to announce that we are now a year-round collection site for the Canonsburg-Houston Food Pantry. Library visitors may drop off donated non-perishable items in our collection box inside the main entrance. Monthly, donated items will be given to the Canonsburg-Houston Food Pantry to support residents within our communities.
News from our Used Book Sale area - With the falling temperatures outside, we have dropped some of our used books’ prices. Hardbacks are $1/ea., paperbacks and children’s board books are $.50/ea., DVDs are $1, and a bag of books is $5/bag. We also have puzzles on sale – $1/puzzle, while they last. Find something new to enjoy!
Looking for something new to read? Check out The Big Library Read, “Reverie” by Ryan La Sala. It will be available through Libby/OverDrive starting November 2. FSPL cardholders will have unlimited access, with no waitlist, to the eBook and audiobook formats until November 16.
Teen Advisory Board (grades 7-12) meet to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit members of the community. New members welcome. We are meeting over Zoom. Contact Beth Kairush atbkairush@franksarrislibrary.org for information. Mon., Nov. 2, 6-7 p.m.
FSPL Chess Club
All ages and talent levels are welcome; however, participants must register by calling the library at 724-745-1038 (#1) or stopping by the main circulation desk. Ten spots are available. We meet every second Tuesday of the month. Face masks are required, and gloves will be available for players. The Chess Club is brought to you by the Frank Sarris Library Teen Advisory Board. Tues., Nov. 10, 5-6 p.m. and Tues., Dec. 8, 5-6 p.m.
FSPL Book Club
The book is “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena. If interested, patrons are asked to register at the main Circulation desk to plan space and seating. Face masks are required. Wed., Nov. 11, 1 p.m.
Christmas Craft Night
Join us for a grown-up night of Christmas crafting. Check the website in early December for more information on how to register.
Gingerbread House Contest
We are hosting a gingerbread house contest in December, and we want you to join in the fun and show your creativity! The contest is open to all ages. More information will be available on our website and Facebook page in early November.
FSPL Book Club
The book is “The Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith. If interested, patrons are asked to register at the main Circulation desk to plan space and seating. Face masks are required. Wed., Dec. 19, 1 p.m.
#FSPLonline Schedule - Find us on YouTube, FSPLonline
Mondays 11 a.m. Mundo Mondays
An all-ages (with a focus on Pre-K – Elementary) online storytime devoted to exploring and celebrating the differences and similarities between people all over the world. By sharing stories, we learn to understand and empathize with others regardless of culture or appearance.
Tuesdays 11:00 a.m. Pre-K Discovery
This is a virtual storytime for ages 4-5. Your child will enjoy stories, discover numbers, letters, and develop their vocabulary. Each program is a chance for them to practice kindergarten readiness skills.
Wednesdays 11:00 a.m. Wiggles & Giggles Live
A Facebook live program for ages 2-5. Tune in with your little ones to stretch, sing and dance. This program introduces new vocabulary and focuses on movement while developing gross motor, listening, and social skills.
Thursdays 11:00 a.m. Escuelita
An online storytime bridging English and Spanish, combining music, literacy, and movement. Building secondary language skills and promoting social skills, all while developing gross and ﬁne motor skills. Escuelita is designed for ages two up to Pre-K. With easy access and no time constraints, Escuelita is another way to promote family time.
Fridays 8:00 p.m. Bedtime Stories
A virtual storytime for all! Snuggle up with your little ones as we sing songs, learn lullabies and listen to stories that focus on the bedtime ritual. Ages 1-5.
Saturdays 11:00 a.m. Family Story Time
An all-ages online storytime where you’ll share songs, stories and fun with a different member of our children’s programming staff each week.
Online Resources Playaways
We have over 600 pre-loaded audiobooks available for check out! Listen in your car, while exercising or gardening or just sitting around the house. Lightweight and easy to use – they run on a battery, and you can listen using earbuds or through a speaker with an auxiliary cord.
Flipster
With Flipster, you can read popular magazines on your computer, mobile device or tablet! You’ll find magazines covering current events, cooking, celebrities and human-interest stories, beauty, wellness and more. To access, enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number. Happy reading!
Kanopy
Kanopy is an on-demand film streaming service that allows FSPL cardholders free access to start streaming films instantly. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers. Stream up to eight available movies/month. To access, create an account with Kanopy, verify your email address and then enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing education courses anywhere anytime through a WiFi connection. To get started, new users are asked to enter their library barcode number. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
Overdrive eBooks
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook, or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks and more using Overdrive and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7! This resource is also available as the Libby app.
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.