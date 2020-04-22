Please Welcome Mr. Thomas Orr, New Canon-McMillan High School Assistant Principal
While Canon-McMillan School District adjusts to this new way of education amid this global pandemic, Thomas Orr will have to adjust to an entirely new school district and education level as well. Canon-McMillan School District would like to welcome Thomas Orr as the new Canon-McMillan High School Assistant Principal.
Orr has come from a long line of educational work experience, but it has been mostly at the elementary level. After graduating from Penn State University with a degree in elementary education, he went straight into teaching at various schools in Florida for three years. He then taught in Virginia for four years and received a master’s degree from George Mason University in educational leadership. After receiving his master’s, he became a principal at the West Allegheny School District for thirteen years. He joined the Canon-McMillan School District as the new High School assistant principal on March 16.
It’s clear from his background that he has always wanted to be in the field of education, though he spent the majority of his career at the elementary school level. He has worked in many different schools and has found that trust is what’s most important.
“I have worked in a variety of settings – rural, inner-city, affluent suburban schools, and a multi-cultural school with limited resources. I have found that all people want their children to succeed. It is a matter of building trust with the parents and developing a positive relationship with the students. I love the challenge of finding ways to motivate students to learn to their fullest potential.”
Because of his background at the elementary school level, he feels his most significant challenge with this new position will be learning the ins and outs of the high school level. He feels the biggest challenge for teachers and students will be preparing the students for a future job market that is ever-changing. Students will have to compete with peers from around the world as technology continues to advance and many of the jobs of the future have not even been invented yet. Therefore, students need to develop a well-rounded skill base to include: creativity, speaking, writing and leadership. They will have to have a growth mindset, a strong work ethic and all the skills necessary to succeed in life.
When asked what the one thing he hopes the community remembers about him is he says, “I am an advocate for all students having access to a great education.”
Canon-McMillan School District welcomes Thomas Orr and cannot wait to see him thrive as the new High School Assistant Principal,
“Mrs. Fronczek and I are excited to welcome Mr. Orr on board. He has already been a great addition to our team as we have moved to distance learning, and we are excited for what the future holds for CMHS,” says Principal Crowley.
Though our school has been adjusting to “the new normal” of online learning during this global pandemic, we did not want to forget to welcome our newest employee. If you have any questions for him, please don’t hesitate to contact him at orrt@cmsd.k12.pa.us.
Welcome, Principal Orr.