This edition celebrates our local Main Streets, starting with our cover story from Katherine Mansfield. She profiled Downtown Shana Brown, which, if you’ve not had the pleasure of meeting her and her delightful family, you’ll want to after reading this story. Brown is the main street manager of the Washington Business District Authority and took over the organization in 2021. She’d been busy since, creating new events to entice visitors and locals alike to stroll the streets of downtown Washington, making her rhyming moniker all the more fitting. She is also frequently flanked by her husband, Ben, and their three children.
I’m sure you’ve seen the adorable promotions leading up to the Running of the Wools this May. Still, if you haven’t, I highly encourage you to find and read our Feb. 21 story, “Spread the ‘ewes!’ Running of the Wools coming in May,” the cover photo of which has Brown snuggling with a sheep in front of Farmers and Friends Marketplace on Main Street. Hope to see you at the Observer-Reporter’s First Friday event in conjunction with Brown’s sheepy celebration, “Sheep-O de Mayo,” on May 5 and the sheep race on May 6! I’m sure it’ll be a wooly good time.
