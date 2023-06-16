As I write this column, today’s high temperature is 89, so it’s starting to feel a lot like summer. Summer, for me, means it’s time to enjoy the outside, basking in the beautiful sunshine that never seems to last as long as I want it to in these parts. One of the best ways to enjoy summer, Katherine Mansfield takes a deep dive (no pun intended) into the history of Canonsburg Town Park, which is 100 years old this year. The original 30-acre space has since been expanded and revitalized over and over again, now boasting playgrounds, a waterfall, pickleball and tennis courts, the second-largest pool in the state, a skate park, plentiful walking trails, lighted ballfields, fitness clusters, pavilions for picnics and more, all tucked away in our backyard. When I first discovered Town Park, I was genuinely amazed to have such an incredible space so close to home. I had a friend that lived right down the road. How is it that I was unaware of this truly hidden gem? The birthday festivities run all summer long. Read Katherine’s story for more on what’s planned to celebrate and the evolution of this beautiful public space.
It’s actually a year of anniversaries here in Washington County: 60 years for the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, 60 years of harness racing at The Meadows, Little Lake Theatre is celebrating 75 years of community productions, excavation began at Meadowcroft Rockshelter 50 years ago, and, most notably, the Washington County Agricultural Fair is the longest-running fair in the state, marking 225 years this season. There’s a lot to honor here in Washington County! I am working on a commemorative magazine now all about the past, present and future of the Washington County Agricultural Fair. Check for that publication in the Observer-Reporter later this summer.
