This edition’s cover story is near and dear to my heart. I’ve always grown up with dogs. Big dogs, little dogs, smart dogs, dogs with a few bulbs missing from the Christmas tree. Of course, I knew I would want a dog of my own one day. My partner, though, was never a dog person. But I was persistent. Not annoying, but definitely unwavering in my desire. (He might disagree about the annoying part...)
As soon as my dear fiance said he was maybe okay with the idea of a dog, I pounced. I started scouring the local rescues for a pup.
I met my little Theia at PetSmart in Washington with Sherry and Ken Knight from Pet Search; she has been my lifeline since. It was love at first sight for me, but Eric was a little harder to convince. We signed up for a weekend sleepover trial run. Of course, that sleepover turned into a long life journey together.
Eric is now Theia’s favorite person ever, and Eric adores Theia. Their bond was cemented shortly after we adopted her. Something bit Theia, and her face swelled, closing one of her eyes. I texted Sherry, and she was so helpful. Of course, I’d never owned my own dog before, so I had no idea what to do. Did I need to rush her to the emergency vet? Sherry told me I could try a human Benadryl to see if that would help. It did after a day or so. But as Theia was still itching and swelling, Eric slept on the couch to comfort her. They’ve been thick as thieves ever since.
Sherry and Ken fostered Theia, and as we attended Pet Search functions after adopting her, Theia was so excited to see Sherry. My pup remembered the positive relationship with her foster momma, so I know firsthand how dedicated Sherry is to what she does.
I cried at the Best of the Best award ceremony when Sherry won because I was so excited for her. I hugged her after she walked off stage and thanked her for her work. Even after all these years (we adopted Theia in 2019), Sherry remembered me and my dear pup. She told me to give her a big hug from her.
I hope you enjoy Katherine’s conversation with Sherry about her essential work saving pets in the tri-state area.
We’ve also got a wonderful story from Jill Thurston about Giant Oaks Winery, which opened during the pandemic and has blossomed into a business based on a love of wine and sharing it with friends. We also have a story from Karen Mansfield about two new Washington businesses and how working in tandem makes everyone grow together. It’s not a competition. Success for one is success for all.
Thanks so much for reading. Take care, stay safe and see you in the next edition.
