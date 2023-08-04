One of Washington County’s destination events is the Whiskey Rebellion Festival. I was a newspaper intern when I first attended, and I tagged alongside a reporter to take photos and video. As I’m not originally from the area, I had no idea what I was in for, and I recalled watching in wide-eyed horror and curiosity as a reenactor was dragged down Main Street, tarred and feathered. For the potentially uninitiated, I must emphasize that this practice is a performance, and no actual tar is used. The organization behind this popular annual festival is the Bradford House Historical Association. Earlier this year, the association added the Meeting House next to the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitors Center to meet its ever-growing needs. Executive Director Tracie Liberatore talked with Jill Thurston about how this allows the group to offer additional programming.
Also inside is a feature on a new bakery that opened in McDonald that didn’t want to limit its offerings by adding “bakery” to the name. Heritage Kitchen uses recipes passed down from generation to generation. Owner Jessica Hrapczak said it’s bittersweet watching her daughters making her grandmother’s prized baked goods. Hrapczak also donates tips to a local food pantry and extra goodies to Meals on Wheels, so it’s a sweet deal for everyone involved. I hope you enjoy it.
