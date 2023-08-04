Parking: Frank Sarris Public Library is located at 35 N. Jefferson Ave. The entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
Please remember:
Summer operating hours are currently in effect. They will end on Sept. 2. The hours are as follows:
Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After Sept. 2, operating hours will return to the following:
Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The drop box for returned items is located on Murdock Street. There is also a drop box located inside our parking lot.
Patrons can browse adult, children and young adult collections on the first floor. Patrons can also use computers as well as copy and fax documents. For prices regarding services like printing and faxing, please visit the website.
Computers and study rooms are first come, first serve.
Check the website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Save the Date!
Summer Wrap-Up Picnic – The final Summer Reading Program event is not to be missed! The Summer Wrap-Up Picnic will be held at North Strabane Park on Aug. 11 from 4–6 p.m. This event is free, but registration is required. Contact the circulation desk for more information, and check the Facebook page for updates.
Labor Day – Frank Sarris Public Library will be closed on Sept. 4 in honor of the holiday and will resume services on Sept. 5.
WCCF Gives Day – On Sept. 14, support Frank Sarris Public Library by donating on WCCF Gives Day, Washington County’s official community-wide day of giving. To give online with a credit card, visit WCCF Gives at wccfgives.org between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept. 14. Please select Frank Sarris Public Library as your charity of choice. The minimum contribution is $25, but those interested can donate as much as they like. All donations received by the WCCF by 8 p.m. Sept. 14 will be increased by part of a $100,000 bonus pool. Donations help maintain collections and bring resources and programming to the community. Visit the charity profile page on the WCCF Gives website, or check the lirabry website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for more details, including instructions on donating with a check.
Upcoming Programs
Adult Programming
FSPL Book Club – August’s book will be “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber. September’s book is “American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America’s First Paramedics” by Kevin Hazzard. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. First Floor Athena Sarris Programming Room. Second Wednesdays, 1 p.m.
Children’s Programming
Toddlers and Preschoolers
Note: The fall children’s programming for this age group will begin the week of Sept. 18. While the library is still finalizing the programming schedule, families can look forward to the return of the programs listed below. Please check the website, franksarrislibrary.org, for the complete schedule.
Little Picassos – Inspire your child’s imagination and self-expression with hands-on art activities. Every week there is a new make-and-take creation. Ages 2-5.
Wiggles & Giggles – This program focuses on movement while introducing new vocabulary. Children also develop their gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills during each session. Ages 2-5.
StoryPlay – Your child will enjoy songs, stories and games as they develop important skills such as listening during stories, early literacy skills and following directions. Ages 4-6.
Toddler Tales – Exploring diverse themes, toddlers will engage in songs, stories, and activities in a fun, educational environment. Ages 2-4.
Jr. Engineers – Children will explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) through stories and hands-on projects at this storytime. Ages 3-5.
School-Age Children
Lego Club – Are you a fan of Legos? Do you want to show off your building skills? Come to the library and join other builders! Legos will be provided to use during Lego Club. Completed pieces may even be chosen to be displayed at the library! No registration is necessary. Ages 6+. Second and fourth Tuesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Second and fourth Saturdays, Noon to 1:00 p.m.
School-Age Children (cont.)
Read with a Therapy Dog – Have a reluctant reader? A child with a penchant for puppies? Come to the library for the opportunity to read to a therapy dog. This program is a great motivator for reluctant readers and a treat for those that love dogs. Ages 5+. Second and fourth Tuesdays, 5-6 p.m.; Second Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – Noon.
Online Resources
Hoopla
Hoopla is a one-stop shop for your streaming digital media needs. This platform includes comics, music, TV series, movies, audiobooks and eBooks in all genres and age groups. All checked items automatically return themselves, so there are never any late fees. Ask our circulation desk staff or locate Hoopla under Resources at franksarrislibrary.org.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 600 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing educational courses anywhere, anytime, through a Wi-Fi connection. To get started, new users are asked to enter their library barcode number. When entering a Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of the library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
Libby: eBooks and now magazines
Use a computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using Libby and the Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7!
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.
