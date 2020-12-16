Below is a letter provided to Canonsburg property owners and residents earlier this month explaining upcoming changes.
Effective January 1, 2021, you will see the following changes to your garbage billing. These changes are being put in place to ensure that the provision of Garbage removal services is meeting the required standards on a fiscally responsible basis.
We have given our bill collection service, Jordan Tax, approval to begin collection of delinquent accounts utilizing the provisions afforded to the Borough under the Municipal Claims and Tax Liens Law, which includes, but is not limited to the Sheriff Sale of any property that has a lien for delinquent garbage fees.
There will be no longer a discount provided for vacant residential units. If you own a home in Canonsburg, you must pay for garbage, whether the home is occupied or not.
The Borough will no longer be billing tenants and will begin billing property owners directly as authorized under Chapter 144 of the Borough Code of Ordinances.
We can no longer offer senior discounts as it is now causing a burden on the Borough’s budget regarding waste hauling services.
We are very sorry for any inconvenience these changes may cause.