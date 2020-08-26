BY CHIEF TIM SOLOBAY
The Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department has a new member, and his name is Sparky! Sparky is the nationally-recognized fire prevention symbol of the fire service. He is a creation of the National Fire Protection Agency and helps fire departments in their fire prevention messaging with children and adults alike.
Sparky will play a big part in the fire prevention work the Canonsburg Fire Department does in the Canon McMillan School District with its partner departments from Cecil and North Strabane Townships. These departments visit Canonsburg schools during Fire Prevention Week and other times throughout the school year. Residents will also see Sparky at other public events where the fire department is present, like parades and festivals.
We realize that prevention messages play a significant role in the safety of our children. We hope that by adding Sparky to the program, it will further help children and adults remember and understand the fire prevention messages we are all trying to get them to understand.