The Canonsburg VFD has been busy over the past few months from all sides. We continue to serve by answering fire calls, training, fire prevention and community involvement despite the coronavirus.
October is Fire Prevention Month, and although we couldn’t do our regular programs in the schools, we did get to at least do fire drills at all the C-M District Schools with our partner departments of North Strabane, Cecil Twp. Muse, Lawrence and Millers Run. We also tried something new again, partnering with our mutual aid departments and held a Fire Prevention Fair at Soutpointe this year. As you can see, our new fire prevention tool, Sparky, was a big hit with the children.
We also hosted a blood drive at the fire department to help save lives differently. We hope to continue this program in the future and hope to build on attendance and donors. Keep an eye out on the Canonsburg VFD Facebook page for future dates.
Training is a big part of any fire department, and this fall, we held several different classes to continue to hone our skills. We had a pump class for our drivers and future drivers with several other departments. We also did a training burn class at the county fire school grounds in Washington County and in Butler County with North Strabane Fire Department at the Butler County Community College Fire Training Center. Not only do we do outside training with outside instructors, but just about every Monday, folks can see us out in public doing different drills as well with our in-house folks.
Some of the pictures show us doing aerial operations training at a structure that would be torn down. At the same time, we also had firefighters inside the structure, practicing firefighter survival techniques. This includes breaching walls, both inside the structure and outside the structure, should something happen and they can’t leave the building in the usual way because of fire or collapse.
We also had a series of major fires over the past couple of months that had a significant impact on the residents affected. While the damage was serious, we are pleased to say that both residents and firefighters suffered no injuries during these major events. We also want to say a big thank you to our surrounding mutual aid departments for their help and support during these events. As the year ends, we want to say thank you to the residents for their continued support of the Fire Department, whether it be financially, bringing water and other liquids to the station and the many baked goods and treats, to even supplying meals at times for us at the station.
It also goes without saying the support the borough council has given us over the years, and the continued support in the future is invaluable. Our partnership not only with our local fire departments but the fantastic working relationship with both the police and the ambulance service in town is very special.
We know 2020 has been a very different year, and hoping that 2021 is a better, safer, healthier and prosperous year for everyone. The new year will see the Fire Department adding to its fleet to continue maintaining the level of service that we promise to provide and that all of you expect us to provide. We will also be continuing to seek out new members to add to our ranks. We would express that anyone interested can stop at the station on Monday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday except the first Monday of the month, which is our business meeting.
To end, we, the members of “your” Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, want to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.